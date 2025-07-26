'Tron: Ares' brings the Grid, and the light bikes, to Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Grid took over Comic-Con on Friday, bringing the stars of the new "Tron: Ares" films to unveil footage and reveal the story behind the franchise's third movie.

The film stars Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith as the story brings the virtual environment of the Grid, complete with light bikes, into the real world.

Disney showed off several minutes of footage, including a light bike chase scene in the real world and another in the red-hued Grid. Propelling the onscreen action is a propulsive Nine Inch Nails soundtrack.

“It’s fun to see it on the big screen for the first time,” said director Joachim Rønning.

Disney turned the Hall H panel into a spectacle, with red lasers filling the room and characters in suits with red lights entering the massive hall.

Asked what excited her about joining the “Tron” franchise, Lee responded: “I just wanted to ride a light cycle.”

Leto spoke affectionately about the original saying: “This movie just grabbed a hold of me and took me to a place that I'd never been before. It kind of rattled my imagination and it kind of showed me what was possible in the world.”

He praised Bridges and Steven Lisberger, who created “Tron” and directed the 1982 original. Lisberger attended Friday's panel and laid out his case for why the franchise remains relevant.

“My feeling about ‘Tron’ is that the most important thing is we kick this technology around artistically before it kicks us around,” Lisberger said.

“I am weary about hearing all the grim news about the future,” he said, and the way he thinks it can be avoided is to “inspire young people what can be done with this technology.”

Friday's panel ended with the premiere of the music video for "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," the first Nine Inch Nails song from the soundtrack.

“Tron” has never been in the top tier of sci-fi franchises. The original 1982 film starring Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a man sucked into a computer vortex known as the Grid, was admired for its ground-breaking concept and effects, and was a modest hit with moderately good reviews.

Perhaps more importantly, it won a cult following and has been maintained enough in cultural memory to remain a valuable property for Disney.

The 2010 film “Tron: Legacy,” starring Bridges and Garrett Hedlund, made more than $400 million globally. A TV show that followed, “Tron: Uprising,” lasted just one season.

Rønning has helmed other Disney franchise films: 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and 2019’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Norweigan director said he was interested because he dreamed about making a sci-fi film and enjoyed the twist of “Ares” bringing the Grid into the real world.

Leto and Bridges are both Oscar winners, and Rønning is an Oscar nominee. ___

AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this report.

