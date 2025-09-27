The devil wears Dolce & Gabbana in Milan as Meryl Streep is filmed at runway show for movie sequel

MILAN — (AP) — The devil wore Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, with Meryl Streep taking a front-row seat at the designing duo's Milan theater in character as Miranda Priestly for “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.

Streep wore Priestly's customary sunglasses and a Dolce & Gabbana vinyl raincoat as she entered the theater escorted by security and trailed by Stanley Tucci, who plays her art director in the film.

Throughout the runway show, set to music by Italian singer Patty Pravo, Streep's character consulted with Tucci, their eyes casting up and down the runway as models passed.

The Dolce & Gabbana press office confirmed that the scene was filmed for inclusion in the sequel, which has been shooting in Milan.

The location will remind movie fans of a scene from the original movie where Anne Hathaway’s character, after answering the phone, asks: “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana?'”

The tightly-edited Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection that the film audience can expect to see on screen riffed on nightwear, from cozy men's pajamas with rhinestone or embroidered details to black sheer and lace lingerie.

The looks were layered with jackets in leather, brocade and animal print. Footwear ranged from sexy stilettos to fuzzy slippers, and the bag of choice was soft and furry, perfect for cuddling up after a night out.

The designers posed just a beat or two longer during their customary bow, and Streep and Tucci were walked to the backstage area as the real-life fashion crowd jumped on the empty runway to snap photos of the moment in fashion history.

In a life-imitating-art-imitating-life meta moment, Anna Wintour, who inspired the 2006 film, sat across the runway from Streep in her role as Vogue's global editorial director.

The sequel is due out next spring.

