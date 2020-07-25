Death of young actor fuels debate on nepotism in Bollywood

In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie "Raabta" in Ahmadabad, India. The entertainment capital of India may be reeling under the coronavirus onslaught, but its celebrity inhabitants are being roiled by troubles of another kind. The recent suicide of Rajput, a young and popular movie actor in Mumbai has fueled a sustained reckoning over the privileges of the Bollywood elite, laying bare the simmering fault lines between the haves and the have-nots of the Hindi language movie industry. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, file) (Ajit Solanki)