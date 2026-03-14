The day before the Oscars, the ‘Bridesmaids’ rehearsed

LOS ANGELES — The "Bridesmaids" gathered for a rehearsal the day before the big show, but this time they're playing the role of awards presenter. Melissa McCartney, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig and Ellie Kemper took the stage at the Dolby Theatre Saturday to run through their lines one last time.

The Associated Press got a behind the scenes look at some of what's to come during the 98th Oscars Sunday, with a few big caveats: What they're presenting and what they'll be saying are to be left surprises.

But 15 years after “Bridesmaids” hit theaters, the actors looked happy to be together again, laughing and chatting and blowing kisses to the theoretical audience. Wiig especially had Byrne in stitches as they got ready for their cue. But when it came for the rehearsal Wiig turned de factor director, asking about lighting timings and camera cuts to make sure that their bit landed just right.

Byrne is in the unusual position of also being a nominee Sunday for her leading performance in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You." All were dressed informally, except for their sky-high show heels.

The male actors tend to be more casual with their footwear. Both Javier Bardem and Adrien Brody wore sneakers. Most of the presenters are also in and out of the room fairly quickly with their power publicists and agents ushering them along, but Bardem ventured into the auditorium to greet and chat with Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor and CEO Bill Kramer.

“Am I fired?” he asked with a laugh. “I promise I’ll learn the lines.”

Brody, who won best actor last year, ran through his script several times. Sporting a black T-shirt with “Hollywood” printed on the front in big, white, block letters, a black baseball hat and red-rimmed sunglasses, he looked serious as he knelt and discussed something with a producer.

There was an air of calm inside the theater with just 24 hours until showtime as producers, technicians and camera operators milled about going through their tasks. Rehearsals have been going on for a few days now, and more will continue into the evening. Friday, the theater hosted the rehearsal for "I Lied to You," from "Sinners," which Kramer promised will be "epic."

“There’s not a bad beat,” Kramer said. “It’s a stacked show.”

In addition to a planned Marvel reunion, likely with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, producers said there will also be a “Moulin Rouge!” reunion with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor taking the stage together.

The Academy Awards, hosted again by Conan O'Brien, will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show, to be broadcast live by ABC, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

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For more coverage of the 2026 Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards.

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