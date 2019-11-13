Cirque du Soleil founder held in Tahiti in marijuana case

A French police official told The Associated Press that Guy Laliberte is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday in the territory's capital of Papeete, on the island of Tahiti.
His detention also was confirmed by Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based company headed by Laliberte. It said Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis grown for personal use on his private island of Nukutepipi.
The company says Laliberte is a medical marijuana user, but he "categorically denies" involvement in the sale or trafficking of controlled substances.
Local broadcaster Polynesie 1 says police detained a person close to Laliberte recently for drug possession and found photos of cannabis plantations in the person's cellphone.
