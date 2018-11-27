  • AP Top Entertainment News at 1:17 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    'The Rider' tops Gotham Awards, kicking off awards season

    Trump proposes 'worldwide network' to counter CNN overseas

    Alec Baldwin's lawyer: Video will clear him in parking clash

    Michigan professor unearths inmates' music from Auschwitz

    Malaysian resort company sues Disney, Fox over theme park

    Fox begins digital service for people who want more opinion

    Associate of Trump confidant Stone says he'll reject plea

    Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77

    Dictionary.com chooses 'misinformation' as word of the year

    White House pastry chefs make National Mall in gingerbread

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories