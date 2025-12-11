AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Chase Sui Wonders’ Harvard astrophysics detour led her to Hollywood

NEW YORK — You don't need to major in astrophysics at Harvard to become an actor — but it doesn’t necessarily hurt, either.

"I thought that's what you go there to do. It's like why are you paying all this money to go to this fancy school if you're not going to study a hard science to try to save the world? … But I was quickly humbled," chuckled Chase Sui Wonders, who began failing classes within her first few weeks. Her college application essay had been about making movies, so she decided she "might as well just pivot back to what I know best."

That calculated redirection paid off for the magna cum laude graduate who's now a standout cast member of the Emmy-winning comedy "The Studio," a cynical and satirical take on the film industry.

Wonders, who also starred in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot earlier this year, is one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2025.

“The attention’s definitely weird, but can feel good,” said the 29-year-old, flashing her warm smile throughout the interview. “The most energizing thing about the whole thing is when you get recognition, the phone starts ringing more, and these other avenues are opening up that I always kind of dreamed about.”

"The Studio" amassed an astounding 23 Emmy nominations in its debut season, taking home a record-breaking 13 wins. But Wonders may not have seemed like an obvious choice for comedy with her past roles, including the 2022 film "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and her breakout role, the teen-themed series "Genera+ion," which was canceled by HBO Max after one season. But all it took was one virtual video audition to land the role of Quinn Hackett, the hyper-ambitious, cutthroat assistant-turned-creative executive under studio head Matt Remick, played by the show's co-creator and co-executive producer Seth Rogen.

“I had always … felt like, ‘I think I’m kind of funny,’” she laughed, acknowledging feeling she had to prove herself working alongside comedic heavyweights like Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Ike Barinholtz. “That pressure felt really daunting and scary. But I think, hopefully, I rose to the occasion.”

Despite mere degrees of separation from Hollywood as the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui, an acting career seemed unattainable growing up in Bloomfield Township, a Detroit suburb. Born to a father of Chinese descent and a white mother, Wonders and her siblings were primarily raised by their mom after their parents divorced.

An extremely shy child and self-described tomboy, she developed a love for sports — she won high school state championships in both ice hockey and golf — and spent much of her childhood making videos with her siblings. Thanks to her mother encouraging her to take performance arts classes, she was able to break out of her shell. But coming from an achievement-driven family, all signs pointed to a career in business.

A corporate track nearly began after struggling to break into the industry, and she even considered taking a job in Beijing to begin her adult life in the business world. But with only a week to decide on the job offer, she decided to give Hollywood one more shot. Three months later, she booked “Genera+ion.”

“There have been different moments in my life where I’ve been seriously humbled,” said Wonders, who has aspirations of directing. “It just has taught me just not to take it all too seriously. ... I do feel absurdly lucky that I get to be on set with all my friends and telling a bunch of jokes and being a weirdo on screen.”

Next up for Wonders is the Gregg Araki-directed "I Want Your Sex," starring Olivia Wilde, and she'll star in A24's horror thriller "October." She'll also appear in the upcoming "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao directing the pilot. And of course, a second season for "The Studio" is in the works.

Red carpets and magazine covers couldn’t be a more antithetical life for the girl who assumed she'd climb the executive ranks at one of the major car companies headquartered in Detroit. Instead, she's climbing the Hollywood ladder — and she wouldn't tell her younger self to speed up the process.

“It’s so fun how life surprises you,” said Wonders. “I wouldn't tell her anything. I would tell her it’s all going to make sense in the rearview mirror — but no spoilers.”

___

For more on AP's 2025 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, visit https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.