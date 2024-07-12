Alec Baldwin trial on hold as judge considers defense request to dismiss case over disputed ammo

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Alec Baldwin 's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico was put on hold Friday while the judge considers a defense motion to dismiss the case over disputed ammunition evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sent the jury home for the day and told them to return Monday after a hearing on the issue raised more questions and prompted her to call for further testimony outside the presence of jurors.

The defense argued that prosecutors hid evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.

The prosecution has said that the ammunition was not connected to the case and was not hidden.

The issue came up Thursday on the second day of trial during defense questioning of sheriff's crime scene technician Marissa Poppell. Baldwin lawyer Alex Spiro suggested with his questions that Poppell and other authorities had been too cozy with the film's firearms supplier Seth Kenney and had insufficiently investigated whether he was responsible for the live bullets reaching the set.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey established in her questioning that the source of the ammunition was Troy Teske, a friend of the father of the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in Hutchins' death. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and is appealing her conviction.

Morrissey said the bullets were not the same size or chemical composition as the live rounds found on the “Rust” set, including the one that killed Hutchins.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

___

For more coverage of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/alec-baldwin

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.