Albert Uderzo, a creator of French hero Asterix, dies at 92

FILE - In this June 12, 2004 file photo, French illustrator Albert Uderzo poses with characters of his famous comics, Asterix, left, druid Miraculix, behind, and Obelix , right, during the awarding of the so called "Max & Moritz" award by the Erlangen Comic Salon2004 in Erlangen, southern Germany. Albert Underzo, one of the two creators of the beloved comic book character Asterix, who captured the spirit of the Gauls of yore and grew a reputation worldwide, died early Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was 92. (AP Photo/Frank Boxler, File) (FRANK BOXLER)