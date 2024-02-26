Adidas sells another batch of Yeezy sneakers left over from breakup with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Shoe and sports clothing maker Adidas said Monday it had started a third sale of the Yeezy sneakers it was left with after severing ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The company has accompanied the sales with donations to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate.

Adidas broke up with Ye in October 2022 over his antisemitic and other offensive comments. It has sought a way to responsibly dispose of 1.2 billion euros worth of unsold shoes. The company said it plans to release the remaining Yeezy inventory in the course of this year.

The company said the latest release started Monday on digital platforms. The range available will be products from 2022 including what Adidas said were some of its most popular designs.

Last year Adidas earned 750 million euros ($813 million) in revenue from two Yeezy releases, down from 1.2 billion euros in 2022.

___

This version corrects to say revenue was down from 1.2 billion euros in 2022.

