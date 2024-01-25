DIRECTV CUSTOMERS
DIRECTV IS TAKING AWAY MORE OF YOUR LOCAL TV CHANNELSKIRO7 is the next station on DIRECTV’s list to be taken away from you. They are refusing to come to a new agreement to carry KIRO7, and there is not much time to stop them.
WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR YOU?You will lose access to the local news, weather, and traffic you depend on and the sports and entertainment programming you love. This includes your favorite shows such as KIRO 7 local news, 60 Minutes, NFL on CBS, CBS Sunday Morning, and the biggest pro football game of all on Feb. 11
ACT NOW!Call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand they keep KIRO7 on your lineup. You can also drop DIRECTV and switch to one of the many providers that carry KIRO7. KIRO 7 is also available free over the air with a digital antenna.
• XFINITY: 1-800-934-6489 or www.comcast.com • Fubo TV: https://www.fubo.tv • Hulu: http://www.hulu.com/live-news • Paramount+ : https://www.paramountplus.com/ • YouTube: https://tv.youtube.com/