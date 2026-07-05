You don't need to spend hours in your kitchen to enjoy a nourishing, high-quality meal. Low-effort cooking will save a lot of trouble, considering it is becoming a deliberate lifestyle preference for many other homeowners.

Americans now spend more on eating out than on cooking at home. In 2025, they spent $1.41 trillion on food away from home versus $1.10 trillion on groceries, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service. From the statistics, it is clear to see that a lot of people may be struggling to make elaborate meals with complex recipes.

If you're among them, you should think about trying out simple meal preparation. Making healthy, quick meals will free up your time, allowing you to nourish your body and relax after a busy day.

Why Does Cooking Feel So Exhausting?

You aren't a bad cook. The process may just be tiring for you. Here are things that can make cooking exhausting:

Chopping ingredients that take a lot more time than expected

Switching between kitchen tools that may not be working the way you want

Cleaning up halfway through your cooking because your kitchen looks messy

Trying to be consistent with ingredients and measurements, but ending up with poor results

These small issues can add up and make cooking an unbearable chore. However, this situation doesn't mean you have to rely on takeout. You can embrace convenient lifestyle choices like a fritters recipe and enjoy a healthy meal.

Why Is Low-Effort Cooking on the Rise?

Making elaborate meals with multi-step recipes has been honorable for a long time. However, things are changing. Many people are doing less in the kitchen, and here's why:

Energy Is a Limited Resource

Your schedule is probably packed with errands and work. By the time dinner time arrives, you're usually mentally drained.

Luckily, low-effort cooking acknowledges that you can have moments when you deal with low energy levels. During this time, you can make a simple meal and conserve your energy.

Convenience Foods Are No Longer Stigmatized

Buying convenience foods was stigmatized a lot, but not anymore. Some of the foods you can buy without judgment include:

Ready-made sauces

Rotisserie chicken

Pre-chopped vegetables

You can use them as smart tools that make your life easier. The changes in people's mindsets have removed a lot of pressure.

Social Media Is Changing Standards

A while back, social media was full of highly curated food photos. These images set unrealistic expectations.

However, recently, many creators have been sharing quick and easy meals. As a result, effortless cooking has become a trend.

Healthy Eating Is Becoming Simpler

Healthy eating doesn't mean you have to spend hours in the kitchen making meals with elaborate recipes. You can make a healthy meal with fewer than three ingredients.

Protein, vegetables, and grains don't need complex techniques to nourish you and your loved ones. When you make simple meals, it becomes easy to sustain your healthy habits.

Time Is More Valuable

A lot of people are questioning why they make complicated dinners and for whom. You definitely just want a meal that's tasty and satiates your hunger.

Spending hours in your kitchen to impress people with your elaborate meals is becoming less appealing. Instead, you can opt for easy cooking methods and reclaim your personal time. With more spare time, you can either rest or connect with loved ones.

Burnout Changed the Dynamics

Wellhub reports that more than 80% of Americans are at risk of facing burnout. The widespread cases of burnout are changing how people approach daily tasks. Most people romanticize cooking as therapy.

While it may be so for some people, it isn't relaxing after you've had a long, tiring day. Making simple recipes when you're feeling burned out is a lot more manageable and sustainable.

How Can I Build a Gourmet Flavor Profile Using Minimal Effort?

Good cooking isn't about how many recipes and techniques you use. All you need to have are high-impact ingredients that you can use to make your meals tasty. Here's how you can easily elevate low-effort cooking:

Acid and heat: To your meal, add a splash of rice vinegar, a squeeze of fresh lime, or a drizzle of chili crisp

To your meal, add a splash of rice vinegar, a squeeze of fresh lime, or a drizzle of chili crisp Umami boosters: Add a white miso paste, soy sauce, or grated parmesan to take your meal to the next level

Add a white miso paste, soy sauce, or grated parmesan to take your meal to the next level Texturize your meal: Use toasted seeds, nuts, or crispy fried onions to spice up the mouthfeel of your meal

Allow these ingredients to do the work for you. Once you do, you can achieve restaurant-quality meals without the hassle of dealing with a lot of messy dishes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Low-Effort Cooking Lower My Expenses?

Yes, low-effort cooking can lower your bills. You'll have to cut down on the recipes you use for meals. This process will save you money over time.

However, you may spend more on pre-chopped fresh veggies. To lower your costs, you can pick:

Frozen vegetables

Canned beans

Store-bought rotisserie chickens

When you only buy and use what you need, you can spend less.

What Kitchen Tools Do I Need To Support an Effortless Cooking Lifestyle?

You don't need expensive kitchen tools. Just get a high-quality chef's knife, a heavy sheet pan, and a non-stick skillet. If you want fast chopping and grating, you can get a food processor to make physical prep time quick and easy.

Can a Low-Effort Cooking Lifestyle Change My Relationship With Food?

If you have a bad relationship with food, changing to effortless cooking can rewire your brain to stop seeing meals as stressful chores. When you embrace simple meal preparation, you can remove the psychological friction of elaborate meal preparation and cleanup.

Over time, this consistency can strengthen your relationship with food. Instead of feeling guilty about chasing culinary perfection, you create a sustainable, mindful habit where home-cooked, healthy, quick meals are the norm.

Make Mealtime Quick, Easy, and Sustainable With Low-Effort Cooking

Cooking becomes a source of stress if you only think of it as a process of using many recipes and complex techniques. However, low-effort cooking removes the hassle. You can easily enjoy a healthy meal with simple recipes.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.