If you'd like to avoid feeling stressed and incurring more debt while also enjoying a higher level of financial stability and security, consider building an emergency fund rather than relying too much on credit.

With emergency funds, you can worry less when dealing with unexpected expenses. You can even grow your money if you plan strategically.

The importance of emergency savings has become even more apparent nowadays, given the large number of Americans without the means to cover an unexpected $1,000 emergency expense. Per CBS News, a new Bankrate study found that 59% of 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed don't have enough savings to cover such costs.

Avoid being part of that statistic by understanding how credit versus savings differ and the benefits of financial preparedness.

Should I Build an Emergency Fund or Pay Off Debt?

If you can, you'd want to do both, as paying off debt reduces what you owe, particularly on interest. The less interest you have to pay, be it on loans or credit cards, the more you can then put toward your emergency savings.

Building an emergency fund, on the other hand, can help minimize your odds of having to rely on credit should an emergency expense arise. The more you stash away in a high-yield savings account, the bigger your money can grow, too, as the financial institution where your money is will "pay" you interest.

In most cases, the wise move is to set aside a small emergency fund first, after which you can move on to paying off high-interest debt. Remember, though, that you should still aim to set aside enough toward your emergency savings even as you pay your debts down.

What Is a Good Starting Emergency Fund?

Once you've decided that it's time to start your nest egg for unexpected expenses, the next question you should ask is "How much should I have in emergency savings?"

There's no single or one-size-fits-all answer to this, as it depends on many factors, including:

Your current financial situation

How much you earn and spend in a typical month

How much of your income remains after all expenses

Where you live (e.g., if you live somewhere with a low cost of living and optimal economic conditions)

You should also think of typical unexpected expenses you've encountered before, and how much they cost you. Doing so can give you an idea of what your ideal emergency savings amount should look like.

As for what financial advisors recommend, their suggestions vary. According to Investopedia, for instance, some experts say having an emergency savings equivalent to at least three months of living expenses. Others advise you to err on the side of caution and save up about six to 12 months' worth of expenses.

Why Is Building an Emergency Fund Smarter and More Practical Than Relying on Credit?

From helping you avoid debt and interest to giving you access to a guaranteed source of funds, these are some of the top reasons building an emergency fund is better and wiser than taking on too much credit. Such benefits can also do wonders for your health and well-being.

Avoiding Debt and Interest

When you have an emergency fund, you can use the money you've saved in times of unexpected events (e.g., an unforeseen home or car repair issue). Because the money is already yours, you can use it however you see fit without having to pay interest fees.

If you rely on credit every time this happens, your debt can grow, and if you can't pay everything off in one go, you'll pay even more in interest fees.

Providing Access to Guaranteed Funds

You can't expect credit providers to accept your application all the time, which could be highly stressful in times of emergencies. If you apply for a loan due to an emergency, and it gets rejected, it could place a significant toll on your physical, emotional, and financial health.

With enough emergency savings, however, you don't have to worry too much about the same things, as you know that you already have money stowed away. Since it's already yours, you have the guarantee that you can use it as needed.

Helping You Feel Less Stressed And Anxious

According to a study published in Science Direct, there's an association between favorable financial conditions, lower anxiety, and reduced risk of depression. It also found a link between healthy finances and better physical health.

By saving up for rainy days (particularly costly emergencies), you can feel less anxious and depressed about your financial situation. Since these two conditions can also manifest in physical ways (e.g., aches, pains, sleep problems, and fatigue), avoiding them can also do your overall physical health a lot of good.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Create an Emergency Fund?

Your first step should be to establish how much you should have in your emergency savings (e.g., 3 months or 6 months' worth of living expenses). Then, create a budget to determine how much you can reasonably and realistically set aside for your nest egg.

Next, look for a financial institution offering a high-yield savings account. Open one where you can stash away your monthly emergency savings contributions.

Finally, consider automating your contributions. In doing so, the money you've meant to set aside every month will get transferred automatically to your savings account.

Can Having an Emergency Savings Account Help Protect Your Credit Score?

Yes, it can.

When you use credit sparingly and maintain a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, you're one step closer to seeing your credit score increase. The better your credit score, the lower the interest rates you'll get offered by creditors.

You can take advantage of these better offers when it's time to take on "good debt," such as a mortgage, which allows you to finance the purchase of a home.

Start Building an Emergency Fund Today

Building an emergency fund allows you to avoid taking on more debt and grow your money (if you choose the correct high-yield savings account). It can also help protect your credit score and even contribute to better overall health and wellness.

All that should be enough reason to start funding your emergency savings account.

