Being invited to an event with a black-tie dress code means looking as elegant as possible from head to your strappy-heeled toe. Show off your curves in a full-length sweeping gown crafted from the finest material or an evening jumpsuit with good tailoring. Use accessories like earrings and a clutch purse to round out but not overwhelm your look.

Kande reported that 2,011,044 weddings took place in the U.S. in 2025. Many of these events may require formal attire for evening ceremonies. Whether you're invited to another Black Dandy-themed Met Gala, a Jack and Jill fundraiser, or an HBCU Homecoming gala, you'll be ready to shine.

When Is Black-Tie Usually Required?

You can expect to wear a black-tie dress code if you're invited to formal evening wedding celebrations. Anything with a gala in the title is usually an upscale fundraiser.

Of course, award shows and high-end premieres, from the Academy Awards to charity events at five-star hotels, often have this expectation. Debutante balls and formal holiday parties are the time for a beautiful sweeping gown and clutch purse.

What Is the Formal Dress Code for Women?

While men's black-tie attire is usually restricted to wearing a formal tuxedo and specific shoes, a black woman with a formal invitation has way more options at her disposal. However, the standard expectation is a floor-length evening gown.

However, if that's not your style, you can always go for a very dressed-up jumpsuit that's impeccably tailored in the best materials and with wide legs.

In terms of colors, standard evening hues besides classic black include:

Emerald

Navy

Burgundy

Metallics

It's best to stay away from neon dress colors, or at least save that for the after-party.

Footwear usually consists of elegant heels. However, if flat shoes are your preference, make sure they're dressy ones. Sneakers and sandals are a no-no.

Now is the time to show off your best heirloom jewelry, but it should be fine and understated while complementing your overall outfit. Leave out the oversized bags in exchange for a small evening clutch.

How Do I Find the Right Fabric and Fit?

A truly elegant outfit that fits these events doesn't consist of cotton or latex. You want the best quality material available, so for a smooth, rich shine that will make you shimmer under evening lights, go for silk and satin.

If your evening gala is in the winter, consider deep texture and warmth, such as velvet. For a free-flowing, graceful look, consider something made from chiffon.

Lace is always a beautiful material that offers a classic look; just make sure it's not white when going to a wedding.

Avoid wearing everyday casual materials, such as:

Denim

Linen

Jersey

Cotton

Your dress silhouette should always flatter your style and figure. That may include a gown that has an A-line or soft mermaid cut.

Even if you're shaped like a guitar, now is not the time for plunging necklines or large cutouts. Black-tie events emphasize modesty and a tailored cut, so leave the extreme high slits for later.

Do you have a dress you've worn before, but haven't worn it in a while? Consider taking it to a tailor to ensure that your hem and seams are properly adjusted to fit you now.

Find your ideal black-tie fashion while browsing Self Moment formal dresses. You can get custom gowns for any occasion from prom to mother-of-the-bride.

How Do I Select the Right Accessories?

Knowing what to wear to a formal event includes proper accessorization. Highlight your neck with a pair of bold earrings. If your dress has a deep V-neck, consider a Y-necklace.

Don't overpower the dress with jewelry. If you're wearing a solid color, enjoy more sparkling or bolder jewelry. However, when wearing lots of sequins or heavy beadwork, reduce the amount of jewelry and simplify the style.

Now isn't the time for an everyday tote bag. Get a small metallic or beaded clutch or a slick satin pouch. If it gets chilly, bring a shawl or a wrap scarf that can complement your dress.

Who Are Some Black Stylists for Formal Inspiration?

Do you need some culturally appropriate formal attire and styling inspiration?

Consider the following icons:

Wayman and Micah

Zerina Akers

Kollin Carter

Kosibah

Christopher John Rogers

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Do Celebrities Pay for a Stylist?

The fee for a celebrity stylist depends on the importance of the event, the celebrity's fame, and how stylists structure their fees.

They may price:

Per day

Per look

Monthly retainer

Hourly consulting

According to The Hollywood Reporter, standard press junket and talk show appearances may come with a stylist fee between $2,000 and $3,500. However, some may spend $500,000 a year to never repeat an outfit in public.

Additional fees to styling include assistant fees and custom tailoring, which may add hundreds or thousands to the bill. There's also shipping and courier fees, which can be astronomical when delivered internationally.

If a stylist is represented by an agency, that's often another 15% added onto the total invoice.

What Is the Most Common Black-Tie Mistake?

The biggest mistake by men is wearing a standard suit instead of a real tuxedo for a black-tie event. Be aware of footwear, since loafers and square-toe ones are too casual.

For women, the common faux pas is improper dress length. Traditional black-tie calls for floor-length evening gowns. So be cautious of wearing a "club" dress that's too revealing, short, and of the wrong fabric.

Dress for Formal Event Success

Knowing the ins and outs of a black tie dress code means you can accept your next invitation to a charity event, award show, or red carpet premiere with ease. Choose the finest materials and make time for tailoring, so your pantsuit or gown effortlessly fits your shape during a long, eventful night.

Don't forget to pair the right accessories, from shoes to a classic small bag, and you'll be the talk of the night.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.