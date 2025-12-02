Before hiring a flooring contractor, it's essential to ask about experience, project scope, product recommendations, and, of course, cost. Getting clear answers helps avoid delays and ensures a long-lasting, professional finish.

Not all wood flooring contractors deliver the same quality, especially for commercial spaces. A poor flooring installation can cost thousands in repairs and downtime.

Hiring a contractor without knowing what to ask can lead to delays, damage, or warranty issues. Asking the right questions for a flooring contractor can reveal their expertise, reliability, and project approach.

Businesses (and homeowners) that vet contractors carefully save time, money, and avoid disruptions during installation.

Are You Licensed and Insured?

Many people assume that if a contractor is "in business," they have a license and carry insurance. While that's true for the majority of legitimate businesses, there are always a few bad players who don't follow the rules.

Speaking of rules, most states don't require flooring contractors to have a specific flooring installation license, but most states do require a business license.

Make sure to clarify what types of business insurance the contractor you're interested in working with carries. Don't forget to ask about workers' compensation insurance (workers' comp). A contractor's insurance coverage protects you, your project, and the contractor.

Can You Show Me Images From Past Projects?

If you're planning a flooring renovation, whether it's for your business or your home, you'll want to see samples of both the contractor's work and the types of flooring available for your project. An excellent commercial flooring contractor will have a portfolio of completed projects for clients to view.

Most contractors have samples of the different flooring products they install. Samples allow you to see the quality of the flooring, and can also give you an idea of how the flooring will look in your space.

What Will You Include in the Proposal?

When choosing a flooring contractor, make sure you get a proposal. A proposal is like a roadmap that guides the project from start to finish.

Professional contractor proposals should include:

List of services offered and scope

Amount of work needed

Required materials

Start and completion date

Cost of labor and materials

Payment due dates

Warranties

How Long Will the Project Take?

An experienced wood flooring contractor can usually estimate how long it will take to complete the installation, and some can do it over the phone. However, there are several variables that determine how long the installation actually takes.

Contractors base project timelines on the following factors:

Room size

Layout complexity

Installation method:

Finishing:

Subfloor condition

Pattern

What Is the Number One Wood Flooring?

The best flooring is the one that works best in your space. Homeowners usually look for a floor that not only looks attractive, but can also handle spills, kids, and pets. Business owners pay attention to aesthetics, but they also want a durable, low-maintenance flooring solution.

Before you make a decision, it's critical to research the differences between solid and engineered hardwood flooring. Both are popular products, but they differ in:

Cost

Lifespan

Moisture resistance

Installation method

Whichever product you choose, you'll find a range of wood species and colors to fit your style and space. Right now, oak, maple, and hickory hardwoods are popular for both residential and commercial floors.

How Much Does it Cost to Do a Wooden Floor?

Cost is probably the most pressing question you have when you're planning a flooring project. A professional flooring contractor can help set your budget, but you can use a standard formula to estimate costs in the meantime.

According to the editors at This Old House, you'll first measure the square footage of your space and then add 5%-10% for cuts and waste. Multiply by the square-foot price of the flooring, but add extra money to cover thresholds, shoe moldings, and other supplies needed for your installation.

What Warranty Do You Offer?

Before you sign a flooring installation contract, make sure you understand the warranty. Hardwood flooring usually comes with two types of manufacturer warranties: structural and finish. Your contractor will also offer an installer's or workmanship warranty on the work they complete.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Can I Walk on the Floor After Installation?

A new wood floor requires several weeks for the finish to cure. That doesn't mean you can't walk on it, but you do need to be careful for the first 24-48 hours.

In 24 hours, you can walk on the floor with socks. Within 48 hours, you can allow people to walk on the floor with shoes on. Your flooring contractor will probably suggest waiting at least 72 hours before you move furniture back into the room.

Are Permits Required for Wood Floor Installation?

Permits are not usually required when you have a wood floor installed. The types of projects that need a permit pulled include projects where you're making changes to electrical, plumbing, and structural systems.

It's always a good idea to check with your local building department if you're not sure about permits. Your contractor is also an excellent resource for permit questions.

How Do I Maintain My New Wood Floor?

Wood flooring is not delicate, but it does require a few specific cleaning techniques to protect the finish. A daily sweep with a soft broom or a vacuum usually suffices, but make sure you use the bare floor setting.

Avoid wet or steam mops. Water can eventually damage the finish and the wood underneath. It's fine to use a damp cloth to clean up spills.

The finish on a wood floor may last a decade, but it depends on foot traffic and your wood flooring maintenance program. When you notice dulling, have your contractor apply a fresh coat of wood floor finish.

Partner With a Trusted Wood Flooring Contractor

With a list of the right questions and a little perseverance, you can find a wood flooring contractor who has the experience and expertise to deliver a stunning new floor. Whether you choose solid or engineered hardwood, you'll have a floor that beautifies your space for years.

