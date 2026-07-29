Solar installation issues, from solar companies going bankrupt to hidden costs and misleading long-term leases, cause financial and psychological stress and leave homeowners trapped and burdened. Instead of having a positive experience, some homeowners find themselves locked into high-cost contracts, even if their solar panels underperform or don't work at all.

The number of bankruptcies among solar installers is particularly concerning. According to a March 2026 article from Harvard Business School, over 100 U.S. solar companies have gone bankrupt.

It further notes that federal incentives (e.g., the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"), which played a big role in boosting the industry, have ended.

What Is the Biggest Downside to Solar Electricity?

Inconsistency is one of solar electricity's biggest downsides, while high upfront costs are among the primary disadvantages of solar panel installation projects.

With solar, peak power generation only occurs when the sun is out, specifically during "peak sun hours" (PSH). During these hours, solar panels are at their highest efficiency, generating the most electricity.

ConsumerAffairs notes that most places in the U.S. average four to six PSH daily, usually around midday. A home solar installation will still generate power during cloudy or rainy days, but it'll do so at a much lower efficiency.

High upfront costs also make solar panel systems less attractive and viable for many homeowners. Online comparison marketplace EnergySage puts the average cost of solar panels at around $31,000 before incentives.

Can Electric Bills Remain High Even With Solar?

Electric bills can remain high even with a solar power system because of various reasons, one of which is poor panel performance. Low-quality, malfunctioning, or dirty panels can all cause or contribute to low system output.

Another reason is an undersized system. If you don't have enough panels to cover your total energy usage, you'll see this reflected on your monthly utility charges.

High electricity bills, even with a solar panel system, are also common in winter months or seasons with prolonged cloudy stretches. Solar generation drops during these times, as peak sun hours fluctuate and cloud coverage increases.

What and How Are Solar Installation Issues Making Homeowners Feel Trapped?

Solar installation issues can make homeowners feel trapped, particularly for problems that seem to have no resolution (e.g., those arising from company bankruptcies). Many who find themselves in long-term, high-cost contracts due to misleading sales pitches or even deceptive marketing and sales practices also feel the same.

Solar Company Bankruptcies

If a solar company goes bankrupt and another firm doesn't acquire it, it can leave customers with little to no support. If one or more of the panels break or fail, homeowners may not know who to turn to.

It's crucial to note that solar panel manufacturer warranties should remain valid even if the installer has gone bankrupt.

The problem is if the installation company isn't one of the manufacturer's certified partners. In this case, the manufacturer could void the warranty, and because the installer is now bankrupt, its customers would be on the hook for repair or replacement costs.

Long-Term, High-Cost Contracts

Many homeowners facing solar installation issues feel trapped because their system came with a long-term contract with undisclosed charges or unexplained fees. Some may have also signed a contract after sales agents of the installation company misled them with deceptive practices, such as:

Claiming "$0" energy bills

Pitching the solar panel system as a government-subsidized or state-funded program when, in reality, it's a high-cost, long-term loan or lease

Not disclosing annual payment increases (e.g., hidden escalator clauses)

Failing to explain the imposition of property liens upon the installation of the solar panels

How to Break Free of Unwanted Solar Contracts

If you have a solar installation concern that makes you feel trapped and gives you endless financial and psychological stress, you may have legal options.

If your system doesn't perform as represented, you may be able to cancel your contract, according to the Solar Cancellation Resource Center. can get access to full legal support provided by licensed attorneys to cancel the solar contract you regret signing due to:

Deceptive sales practices

Installation problems

Unfair financial obligations

Contract misrepresentation

Cancelling a solar installation contract is also possible before or within a short timeframe after the installer puts the system in place.

There's the Federal Trade Commission's "Cooling-Off Rule," for instance. With this rule, you have three days to cancel door-to-door sales or those made at a seller's temporary location (e.g., a convention center), penalty-free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Solar Panels Even Worth It Anymore?

It's crucial to note that while many homeowners feel trapped because of solar installation issues, solar power itself isn't the problem. The root cause of these concerns lies in deceptive practices and a lack of contractor support, explanation, and disclosures.

Solar panels are worth it, even without the federal tax credit, because of the ever-rising costs of electricity from traditional utility companies. They give homeowners access to clean energy, helping them lower their carbon footprints and take a step toward becoming more sustainable.

Solar panels, however, still cost a lot of money, which is why homeowners should do their due diligence and stick to trusted names in the industry. Just as crucial is confirming that the panels' manufacturer has certified the installation company to handle and install its products.

Is It Difficult to Sell a House With Solar Panels?

If you don't own the panels outright (e.g., you have a solar lease or financed solar panels), you may find it more difficult to sell your house. The lessor or financing company would want to ensure the home buyer is credit-wise and financially capable to assume the existing lease or loan.

Owning high-quality solar panels outright (no leases, no loans, no liens), on the other hand, can help make it easier to sell your home. Solar panels often add value to homes, and many modern homebuyers are looking for eco-conscious properties.

Get Help With Solar Installation and Contract Issues

If you're experiencing stressful solar installation and contract issues, revisit your agreement and thoroughly review it. If there's any indication of deceptive practices, contract misrepresentation, or your installer has gone bankrupt, consider exploring your legal avenues and cancellation options.

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