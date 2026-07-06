Larger vehicles, distracted driving, unsafe road design, poor nighttime visibility, speeding in neighborhoods, and other preventable risks continue to undermine pedestrian safety efforts.

Dedicated to walking, sidewalks, and crosswalks, pedestrians should be among the safest people on the road. Yet, serious crashes claim thousands of lives in the United States every year.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, drivers struck and killed an estimated 3,024 pedestrians during the first half of 2025. This marked an 11% decline from the same period in 2024, the largest year-over-year decrease the organization has recorded in 15 years.

Still, pedestrian deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Why Do Larger Vehicles Pose Greater Risks to Pedestrian Safety?

American roads are seeing more SUVs and humongous pickup trucks than ever before, and their size can increase the severity of pedestrian collisions. Higher front ends are likely to strike the upper body instead of the legs, raising the likelihood of severe injuries.

Visibility also plays a role.

Larger vehicles can create bigger blind spots, making it harder for drivers to notice someone crossing the street, especially children, cyclists, or pedestrians approaching from the side.

Vehicle size doesn't cause crashes, but it can make them far more severe. That's why lower speeds and greater awareness matter even more around crosswalks and intersections.

How Does Distracted Driving Put Pedestrians at Risk?

A momentary distraction behind the wheel is all it takes to miss someone crossing the street. Looking at a phone, adjusting the navigation system, or reaching for an item inside the vehicle can take a driver's attention away from the road at a critical moment.

Pedestrians have little protection when a collision occurs. Even low-speed crashes can cause life-threatening injuries, particularly in intersections, parking lots, and residential neighborhoods.

Reducing distractions benefits everyone on the road. Staying focused behind the wheel gives drivers more time to recognize crosswalks, respond to unexpected movements, and avoid preventable collisions.

Poor Road Design Continues to Leave Pedestrians Exposed

Road design can influence how safely people move through a community, especially in areas where walking routes were never intended to handle heavy traffic. The common infrastructure issues are:

Missing or incomplete sidewalks

Crosswalks that are too far apart

Poor street lighting after dark

Wide intersections that take longer to cross

High-speed roads with limited pedestrian crossings

Faded pavement markings and unclear signage

Serious crashes can leave victims facing long recoveries and unexpected financial burdens. Many turn to experienced Texas catastrophic injury attorneys to better understand their legal options after a pedestrian accident.

Nighttime Presents the Greatest Risks for Pedestrians

Walking after dark brings challenges that are not always obvious until it's too late. Reduced visibility makes it harder for drivers to spot pedestrians, particularly on poorly lit roads or in areas without marked crossings.

Rain, headlight glare, and dark clothing can make pedestrians even harder to see. Those conditions leave drivers with less time to react.

Better street lighting, lower vehicle speeds, and attentive driving all contribute to safer travel after dark.

Driver Assistance Technology Is Helping, but It Has Limits

To reduce the risk of pedestrian crashes, modern vehicles are increasingly equipped with features such as:

Automatic emergency braking

Pedestrian detection systems

Blind spot monitoring

Collision warnings

These systems can provide valuable extra seconds to react, but they aren't designed to replace an attentive driver. Poor weather, darkness, and obstructed views can also limit how well they perform.

Technology works best as an extra layer of protection. Staying alert behind the wheel remains one of the most effective ways to prevent pedestrian injuries and save lives.

Unsafe Driving Behaviors Near Schools and Neighborhoods Can Endanger Pedestrians

Drivers should always expect to encounter people on foot near school zones and residential neighborhoods. Speeding, rolling through stop signs, and failing to yield at crosswalks continue to put pedestrians at unnecessary risk.

Children, parents with strollers, older adults, and dog walkers all share these streets throughout the day. In areas with frequent pedestrian activity, even modest speed increases leave drivers with less time to react.

Safer neighborhoods come down to everyday driving habits. Slowing down, staying alert, and following posted speed limits can help reduce preventable crashes where pedestrians are most likely to be present.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should a Pedestrian Do Immediately After Being Hit by a Vehicle?

If possible, move to a safe location and call emergency services. Seek medical attention as soon as possible, even if injuries appear minor, and report the incident to law enforcement.

Gathering witness information and photographs of the scene can also be helpful.

Are Pedestrian Crashes More Common in Urban or Rural Areas?

Pedestrian crashes occur in both settings, but urban areas generally see higher numbers because of heavier traffic and greater foot activity. Busy intersections, commercial districts, and residential neighborhoods often present the highest risks.

Why Are Children More Vulnerable to Pedestrian Accidents?

Children can be harder for drivers to see, particularly near parked vehicles or larger SUVs and pickup trucks. They may also act unpredictably, making slower speeds and extra caution especially important around schools and neighborhoods.

Can Pedestrians Be Injured Even When They Have the Right of Way?

Yes. Having the legal right of way does not always prevent a collision.

Distracted driving, speeding, poor visibility, and failure to yield can still result in serious pedestrian injuries.

How Can Communities Make Crosswalks Safer?

Communities can improve pedestrian safety by installing brighter lighting, high-visibility crosswalk markings, pedestrian refuge islands, flashing crossing signals, and traffic calming measures that encourage lower vehicle speeds.

How Can Pedestrians Make Themselves More Visible to Drivers?

Wearing reflective or lighter-colored clothing after dark, carrying a flashlight when walking in low light, and crossing at marked intersections can improve visibility. Making eye contact with approaching drivers before crossing also helps confirm that you have been seen.

Safer Streets Start With Better Awareness

Pedestrian safety depends on more than careful driving. Vehicle design, driver behavior, road conditions, and community infrastructure all shape how safely people move through their neighborhoods.

Recent progress is encouraging, but there's still work to do. Stay with KIRO7.com for the latest transportation, public safety, and community news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.