If you live in the city, you are likely to suffer from heat stress compared to people living in rural areas. This is due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect. Luckily, you can mitigate UHI with sustainable roofing.

Reports from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution show that a flat surface gets nearly 1000 watts of sunlight per square meter at noon on a clear summer day. If you have a traditional dark roof, it will absorb these rays, causing a lot of thermal discomfort in your home.

Using eco-friendly roofing can reduce urban temperatures. As a result, you will notice improved human thermal comfort in your home.

What Is the Urban Heat Island Effect?

The urban heat island effect happens when temperatures in a city are much higher than in rural areas. This is because cities have a lot of concrete with little to no green spaces. Unlike natural countryside, these surfaces release heat slowly, keeping temperatures high.

With the UHI effect, you face a lot of problems, such as:

Poor air quality

Health problems

Increased energy consumption

Increased greenhouse gas emissions

Fortunately, you can mitigate UHI through environmentally conscious construction. If Colorado Roofing Company installs sustainable roofs on your property, you can expect to experience lower roof surface temperatures.

How Do Green Roofs Reduce the Urban Heat Island Effect?

Green roofs feature vegetation and soil. These materials help to reduce the urban heat island effect by:

Cooling through the evapotranspiration of water

Shading effect offered by the plants on the green roof

Reducing heat absorption and retention by the building

Regulating temperature through improved insulation and temperature regulation

During hot weather, the plants act as a protective shield. This makes the indoor temperatures in your space more stable for maximum comfort.

How Cool Roofs Reduce Heat Islands?

Urban heat islands can increase electricity demand during the summer. This is because most people turn on the AC to reduce the heat. If you don't have an AC, the heat island effect can be deadly.

Cool roofs offer urban heat solutions. If you install them throughout the city, these roofs tend to increase the area's surface reflectivity. This means more sunlight is reflected back into the atmosphere instead of being absorbed into your building.

Additionally, cool roofs lead to:

Better air quality

Energy and cost savings

Improved indoor comfort

Lower emissions of greenhouse gases

Reduced cooling energy demand in air-conditioned buildings

From all electricity produced in the US, nearly 19% goes toward cooling buildings, per the Department of Energy. More electricity is needed for the AC. As a result, there is a rise in greenhouse gas emissions from refrigerant emissions.

Heat-reducing materials can help reduce air conditioning usage by mitigating urban heat islands. This means you get lower energy bills and improved grid reliability.

How Cool and Green Roofs Reduce Urban Heat and Boost Comfort

Green and cool roofs reduce surface and air temperatures, mitigating UHI. This helps improve human thermal comfort. However, you may want to know which is the most effective roof between the two.

A study from the Building and Environment journal evaluated the effectiveness of the two roofs in mitigating UHI and the improvement of human thermal comfort. The results show that cool roofs outdo green roofs in lowering urban temperatures, especially during the night.

Also, cool roofs lower the Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI) more than green roofs. A lower UTCI shows that people experience cooler and more comfortable outdoor conditions. This means that people are less likely to experience heat stress in cities with many cool roofs.

How Can Sustainable Building Strategies Reduce the Urban Heat Island Effect?

While good roofing is part of environmentally conscious construction, there are other strategies that can help lessen UHI. Here are some tactics you can implement:

Planting Trees

Plants near buildings can help reduce heat island effects. They achieve this through:

Deflecting the sun's rays

Offering shade for building surfaces

Releasing moisture into the atmosphere

When you plant trees, you can improve the cooling effect in your area. If your city has a limited space, consider growing trees in street rights-of-way or vacant lots.

Focus On Green Infrastructure in Regular Upgrades

Adding green infrastructure to construction projects can help improve heat-reducing practices. Your city can build permeable pavements and urban green spaces during renovations. These strategies can naturally cool surfaces and reduce ambient temperatures.

Additionally, urban planners can prioritize green buildings with energy-efficient materials. Adding features such as bioswales and landscaped medians encourages cooler temperatures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Color Roof for a Hot Climate?

Not all roof colors can be efficient during the summer. If your home is in areas that experience hot summers, install roofs with lighter colors such as white, beige, or light gray. These colors offer good heat reflection, reducing the work of your air conditioner.

The good energy efficiency from roofs with lighter colors means you pay lower utility bills. While white roofs offer the best reflectivity, they tend to get dirty easily.

Also, the glare for these roofs can be very intense. If you want to avoid this, colors like beige or light tan are more realistic.

How to Protect a House From Sun Heat?

Your windows bring in a lot of sun rays, increasing indoor temperatures. To protect your house from the heat, you can cover the windows with drapes, roller shades, awnings, and louvers.

Additionally, you can add reflective film to your windows. These films allow light inside your home while reflecting a lot of the sun's heat away. Use metalized or carbon films for optimal heat reduction.

Does Spraying Water on Your Roof Cool a House?

Spraying your roof with water can lower surface temperatures through evaporation. However, the practice is often temporary.

Also, this practice brings more harm than good. It makes you waste water. Also, encourages mold and mildew growth on your roof.

Protect Your Property Against UHI With Sustainable Roofing

Sustainable roofing can save a lot of city residents from high temperatures and heat discomfort. Installing cool roofs and green roofs should be your first step if you want to reduce urban heat islands. While the upfront cost may be expensive, the long-term benefits are worth it.

