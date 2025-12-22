Losing a loved one is never easy. However, you can show support for another family member, friend, or colleague with a thoughtful arrangement of flowers that represent loss. While someone in mourning would likely appreciate what you give them, you can make your tribute more meaningful by paying attention to flowers symbolizing sympathy.

There are several florals to consider. Some people may send an arrangement of lilies, roses, or hydrangeas. The best option to select for your flowers for remembrance depends on the season, the message you wish to convey, and personal considerations regarding the deceased person's life.

What Are Some Typical Selections?

Typical floral selections for grief include a universal symbol of love, as well as one referenced in the Bible.

Some of the best memorial flowers include:

Roses

Orchids

Tulips

Hydrangeas

Lilies

Lilacs

Hibiscuses

Gladiolus

Forget-me-nots

Carnations

How to Select Flowers that Represent Loss

When selecting flowers to support someone during this difficult time, traditional flowers associated with sympathy are a safe option. You can also base your selection on the person in mourning or who's being mourned; that's when bolder, colorful blooms may work. Like any other gift, don't be afraid to personalize your selection and delivery.

Associations with Sympathy

A classic flower used during funerals is lilies. They represent purity, peace, and are associated with Christianity and the Bible.

Carnations are another popular selection as they are fragrant and can last a long time. Therefore, if you want a bouquet to send to someone's home that they can keep for a while, these blooms are a good option.

If you want to show enduring love through flowers that represent loss, consider a sympathy gift of orchids.

Color

Color also plays a role in symbolizing grief, support, and associated emotion. While some may feel more comfortable with a conservative selection of white blooms, it's fine to include a pop of color.

Express serenity with blue blooms or use purple ones to show elegance and respect. Pink roses can represent gentleness, while yellow roses can express friendship and healing.

Red roses can represent love and passion, particularly for someone you had such a connection with. However, red carnations can symbolize respect.

Personal Touch

Don't be afraid to alter your selection based on the personality of the deceased. Also, consider sending the favorite bloom of the person you're sending it to.

For example, if the person was bold and very artistic, a multicolored arrangement can reflect that. If the deceased was very social and had a lot of friends, remember that yellow flowers symbolize friendship, which was so important to them.

Be aware of any personal preferences the mourning loved ones may have regarding flowers. For example, there may be cultural and religious considerations to consider regarding what to send, when to send it, and if you should send any at all. Some may forgo accepting flowers in exchange for donations to a charity.

Luckily, you're not alone in helping someone with a gift of flowers for a funeral memorial. If you're feeling overwhelmed with so much symbolism, colors, and seasonal offerings, consult your local florist for flower delivery.

When Is The Best Time to Send Them?

There isn't a set time to send flowers, unless the grieving family specifies such. You may want to send some blooms immediately upon hearing about the loss of the deceased.

Some may leave flowers at makeshift memorial sites. For example, if somebody passed away in an accident, people may leave tribute flowers and other remembrances at the location.

Sending flowers directly to the funeral home, church, or even cemetery is common. You may see such directives in the obituary.

However, just because the end-of-life services have come to an end, doesn't mean the time for support does. After all, grief doesn't end at the funeral or cremation site, so you can show continued support in the upcoming weeks and months. Feel free to send flowers more than once.

Frequently Asked Questions About Floral Arrangements for Grief

What To Give Instead of Flowers When Someone Dies?

In addition to sending flowers that represent loss, it's common for people to also send food. Some may even use meal delivery services to cater, so the grieving family doesn't have to cook. Care packages and sympathy cards also help.

How Much Should You Spend on Sympathy Flowers?

You can expect to pay $50 to $100 for bouquets and other smaller arrangements. However, larger floral arrangements for the casket may reach $100 to $300 or more.

There is no hard rule on how much to spend, and your flower budget can vary based on your relationship to the deceased or those in mourning. Depending on the culture, you may have to spend more money on more elaborate floral displays.

Does Adding Sugar to Water Make Flowers Last Longer?

If you are sending or receiving flowers during a bereavement, you may want to know how to make them last as long as possible. Some people like to add sugar to the water to do so. However, you must also combine it with a little vinegar or bleach to prevent the bacteria growing on the sugar from causing decay.

Use Flowers to Support During Grieving

There are several considerations when choosing floral arrangements for funerals, memorials, and those you send to someone's home. After all, the type of sympathy flower that's appropriate can depend on the statement you're trying to make: were you in love with them, a close friend, or a distant family member who didn't know them well?

Plus, you should consider the relationship you have with those in mourning. You'll likely want to support a close friend or relative, even if you weren't close to the deceased.

Also consider culture and where you're sending them to. For example, if you're sending sympathy floral gifts to someone's home, you're likely to choose a smaller option like a bouquet. However, you may send or chip in for the larger displays, like wreaths for the actual funeral service.

