Some tips for bathroom renovations are to start with a realistic plan, book contractors early, order materials as soon as you can, and stay in constant communication with your contractor.

Is it time for you to upgrade your bathroom? It is one of the most important home renovations you could potentially undertake, and also the most complicated.

Plumbing, tilework, electrical work, cabinetry, and fittings all need to happen in precise order and by a professional to ensure you don't end up with flooding or other issues at the end of the day. If you are in a rush, then another thing will dictate your bathroom renovation timeline: your contractors.

It's important to plan your bathroom renovation around your chosen contractor's availability, because that could make the difference between renovations taking six weeks or six months! Achieving no delays and avoiding stress is only possible when you work with your contractor rather than against them.

Start With a Realistic Plan

If you have never done a bathroom renovation before, you might be wondering how long it will all take. Well, it all begins with having a project scope.

What exactly do you want your bathroom to look like after the renovations? You need to know exactly before you even build the plan.

Don't be like those nightmare clients who keep adding new items to the renovation list even after the project has started. The contractor can only do their best work when they know exactly what the project scope is.

During the planning stage:

Finalize your layout

Select materials and fixtures

Set a budget range

Identify must-haves versus upgrades

The clearer your vision going into the project, the easier it will be for your contractor to execute it on time.

Book Contractors Early

Contractors aren't sitting around waiting for jobs to come around. In fact, most of them are booked up weeks, even months, in advance, and even more so during the peak periods like spring and summertime.

If you are sure you want to get bathroom renovations done at a certain time of the year, start searching for, getting quotes from, and booking contractors way in advance, at least six months if not more.

This will give you enough time to go back and forth with the project scope and details, and it will also work out all the kinks beforehand, resulting in a smoother renovation.

Understand the Typical Renovation Sequence

There are certain steps that a bathroom renovation has to follow, a sequence of sorts, that cannot be broken. Here's how it goes:

Demolition, that is, removing old fixtures, tiles, and cabinetry

Framing (if needed), that is, structural adjustments

Plumbing rough-in, updating pipes and drains

Electrical rough-in, wiring for lighting, outlets, and fans

Inspections are required by local building authorities

Drywall and backer board installation

Tiling

Painting

Vanity, toilet, and fixture installation

Final touches and cleanup

If all of this doesn't make sense to you, don't worry. Just know that this sequence has to be followed, and your contractor isn't just doing things their way because they want to annoy you.

Build in Buffer Time

Renovations always take longer than expected. That is life. There's no need to get angry or upset about it.

It's better, actually, if you build in some buffer time for your renovations, a bit of a cushion for each step. In this manner, even if there are delays, you are expecting them, and it doesn't create too many issues with your home improvement plans.

Order Materials Before the Work Begins, Way Before

This is a great tip for everyone who's renovating any part of their home, bathroom or not. When planning a bathroom remodel, you will want to speak to your contractor about ordering all the materials as soon as you hire them.

You have no idea which items are in stock and which are going to take weeks to restock. Better to order it all now and have no delays in your renovation project management timeline.

Maintain Clear Communication

Your contractor should be like your best friend during the renovations. You should be communicating with them daily about the timeline, materials ordering, and more.

They are dealing with many other clients, so it's your responsibility to stay on top of them. They aren't ignoring you; they are busy.

Get busy with managing them by communicating with them clearly, frequently, and without passive-aggressiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Know About Inspections and Permits During Renovations?

Every state has its own regulations regarding inspections and permits when conducting home renovations. You don't have to become an expert in these, thankfully.

Your contractor will have a strong grasp of the situation and know exactly how to get these permits done for you. However, you do need to speak to them about this and add it to the project timeline.

What Is the Most Important Thing During Renovations?

More than anything else, staying patient and not rushing the process is crucial when doing a bathroom remodel or any kind of renovation, really. The more you rush the contractor, the worse the job will be, and the results are not going to be pleasing.

Your contractor is doing their best to finish the job in a reasonable amount of time. Leave them to it, and don't bug them too much about the deadline.

Hopefully, you put in enough of a buffer so that you can afford the renovations to be delayed a bit.

Ready to Build a Bathroom Renovation Timeline?

As you can see, there's a lot more to making a bathroom renovation timeline than people imagine. If you want your bathroom renovation to go off without a hitch, it's time to trust the process and, more than that, trust your contractor.

Keep an eye on them and their work, but give them enough leeway to do their job without micromanaging. You will be more pleased with the results if you aren't stressed the whole time about reaching the finish line.

Browse through related articles on our website to stay informed.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.