Intermittent tooth pain can result from tooth decay, an infection, or gum irritation and needs to be looked at by an emergency dentist right away.

90% of American adults have some kind of tooth decay, and gum disease affects almost 50% of American adults, according to the NIDCR. When you have tooth pain, there's nothing else you can probably think of. It's debilitating.

Before you can start the healing process, though, you need to know what the reason for the throbbing toothache is. They might come and go or be stabbing or sharp.

The reason for it will define the treatment process and future steps.

Why Toothache Can Be Intermittent

Unlike constant tooth pain, intermittent tooth pain comes from different reasons. Some of these can be treated on your own, and others need a dentist.

Common causes include:

Tooth decay that hasn't yet reached the nerve

Early-stage infection or inflammation

Sensitivity to hot, cold, or sweet foods

A cracked or damaged tooth

Gum irritation or recession

Sinus pressure affecting the upper teeth

The problem is that you won't know what the reason is unless you visit a same-day emergency dentist Tacoma. You might also have pain at certain times, like when you lie down at night, or when you eat cold foods, etc.

Immediate Steps to Ease a Throbbing Toothache

If you can't visit a dentist right away, there are certain things you can do for managing toothache temporarily. This won't remove the cause completely, though, and a visit to the dentist must be scheduled ASAP.

Swish gently with warm salted water, which helps dislodge debris or bacteria in your mouth.

If you feel swelling in your cheek or mouth, then use a cold compress against it for 10-15 minutes, which will numb the area and reduce inflammation.

Avoid hot, cold, sugary, or acidic foods, as this can exacerbate the issue.

You might achieve toothache relief by taking the steps outlined or not. Either way, you must visit the dentist to ensure there isn't some underlying issue like caries or infection.

Over-the-Counter Pain Relief: Should You Use It or Not?

When the pain gets to be too much, then you might wonder if over-the-counter pain relief like Tylenol or Advil might be in order. Follow the instructions on the package of the pain relief medication and avoid placing it directly on the tooth or gums, as that can result in added issues.

If you notice the pain relief only lasts for a bit and then comes back again, then it's time for you to visit a professional. There's no need to play around with your health in this manner.

Pay Attention to the Pain Patterns

Keeping track of when the toothache occurs can offer valuable clues. Ask yourself:

Does it hurt when biting or chewing?

Is the pain triggered by temperature?

Does it worsen at night?

Does it feel deep, sharp, or pressure-like?

These are important questions to ask yourself and note down the answers to, because when you visit the emergency dentist, they will ask you all these questions, and it's better for you to have the answers ready.

Of course, they will examine your teeth and get X-rays to determine the exact cause, but knowing the answers to these questions will get them there faster, and that should help you get toothache relief faster.

It's tempting to use toothache home treatment remedies to get over this debilitating pain, but these home remedies only work so far. And sometimes, they even make the situation worse.

Protect the Tooth Until You See the Dentist

It's so tempting to keep touching the tooth or teeth that hurt or to keep pushing your tongue against it to quell the pain. But if you suspect decay or damage in the tooth, then it's important to protect it until you see a dentist.

Avoid chewing on that side

Use a soft-bristle toothbrush

Keep the area clean

Consider a temporary dental cement (available at pharmacies) if a filling is lost

This will prevent further damage to the tooth and make it easier for the dentist to get it back to a healthy status.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Intermittent Tooth Pain Be Sinus-Related?

Yes, absolutely. If you have sinus issues already, or even if you have never had any sinus issues, an intermittent or throbbing toothache may be linked to sinus pressure.

Sinus-related pain often affects multiple upper teeth and may worsen when bending forward. If dental exams show no clear cause, your dentist or healthcare provider may explore sinus involvement.

This may require additional tests/exams and expenses, so be prepared for that.

Why Does Early Care Matter for a Throbbing Toothache?

Many folks procrastinate when it comes to a toothache, especially if it comes and goes. They think that if they ignore it, it will go away completely. But that's the wrong way to go about it.

The sooner you deal with dental pain and fix it, the sooner you can be on your way. Delaying treatment can result in a worsening situation, like decayed teeth that need to be completely removed or an infection that spreads to other parts of your body.

Do not delay treatment. Visit a dentist as soon as you can, and they will get you that blessed relief you are seeking.

Get Toothache Relief Today

A throbbing toothache might not be as annoying as a constant one, but it is as important to be checked out by a dentist and healed. It's not something you want to procrastinate on.

There are many tests and exams that a professional dentist can perform that you don't have the resources or equipment for. Don't be scared either. A lot of dental checkups are painless nowadays, and you can be in and out in a matter of minutes.

