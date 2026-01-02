From increasing your intake of fiber-rich whole foods to drinking plenty of fluids and engaging in regular exercise, these can all help promote digestive health improvement. Equally crucial is to eat mindfully (chewing your food well), limit intake of ultra-processed foods, and seek dietitian support.

You'd want to boost gut health naturally, as doing so can reduce your reliance on pricey supplements, and because a healthy digestive system is a critical foundation of overall well-being.

As an article from Loma Linda University Health explains, the gut is home to trillions of bacteria and microorganisms that are key to maintaining overall health. They play many roles, including nutrient absorption, brain signaling, and immunity. They even have connections to mental health woes like anxiety and depression.

What Are the Symptoms of Bad Digestive Health?

ABC17News reports that as many as 66% of Americans have gut issues. From abdominal pain to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), these are among the most common digestive health issues people in the U.S. live with.

Some of the most common symptoms indicating poor gut health include:

Stomachaches

Bloating

Gasiness

Constipation

Nausea

Vomiting

Heartburns

Changes in bowel habits (e.g., stool frequency, color, and consistency)

Fatigue

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, take it as a red flag that you may have gut concerns and that it's time to implement natural digestive health strategies.

Does Drinking Water Help Digestion?

Yes. Drinking water is one of the most practical and affordable digestive solutions, as it helps prevent dehydration.

As the U.S. CDC explains, dehydration can cause many problems, from mood changes to unclear thinking and constipation. Conversely, hydration helps the body eliminate waste via methods like:

Perspiration

Urination

Bowel movements

By staying hydrated, ideally with plain water (which has zero calories), you can support every system in your body, make digestion smoother, and prevent gut problems like constipation.

How Do You Improve Your Digestive Health Without Expensive Supplements?

Enhancing digestion naturally is a multi-step process that includes loading on fiber-rich whole foods, minding your hydration, and staying active. You should also practice mindful eating and, as much as possible, avoid or limit intake of highly processed foods and additives (e.g., excessive sugar and salt).

Another strategy is to seek a dietitian's support, particularly if you have chronic gut health issues. Such supportive services can help you manage digestive conditions and symptoms, according to the nutritionists at JM Nutrition.

Focusing on Fiber-Rich Whole Foods

Fiber is critical to improving your digestive health since it:

Adds bulk while softening stool, helping avert constipation

Feeds the good or beneficial bacteria in the gut

Supports regular bowel movements

Helps reduce inflammation

You can boost your intake of fiber by opting for diverse plant foods, including whole grains (e.g., whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa, and oats) and legumes (e.g., beans, peas, and lentils). You should also focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Staying Hydrated

Drink before you even feel thirsty. Thirst is not just a feeling; it's one of the earliest signs of dehydration.

If you're always out and about, carry a reusable water bottle with you, and take regular sips from it throughout the day. At home, always have a pitcher filled with water by the kitchen and in the fridge, as its sight alone can already remind you to drink and stay hydrated.

You can also "diversify" your water sources by snacking on juicy, hydrating fruits and veggies, such as watermelons, berries, and cucumbers.

Regular Engagement in Physical Activity

Engaging in regular physical activity benefits your gut health because it moves your muscles, including those in your digestive system. Such stimulation helps the stomach muscles maintain their natural strength and coordination.

Exercise also helps boost circulation, meaning more blood and oxygen get delivered to all the muscles throughout the body, including those in the digestive system. By getting more blood and oxygen, your gut can stay healthy, strong, and able to maintain a healthy microbiome.

Mindful Eating

Mindful eating, which you can achieve by "savoring" each bite and chewing thoroughly, can help improve gut health by triggering the nervous system's "rest and digest" state.

It also aids in better nutrient absorption, as thorough chewing breaks food down into smaller particles. Smaller particles are more manageable for the stomach and intestines to process.

If you eat too fast, you're at risk of problems like bloating and indigestion, and even hazards like choking.

Avoidance of Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs)

According to a study published in PubMed Central, UPFs have adverse impacts on gut health, one of which is that they reduce the gut microbiota's diversity. They change the populations of specific bacteria and contribute to the breakdown of the intestinal barrier, resulting in the condition known as "leaky gut."

Prevent that from happening by avoiding UPFs like chips, junk foods, and industrial breads and pastries. You should also minimize intake of highly processed meats.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can You Expect From Dietitian Support?

Expect a registered dietitian to create a personalized eating and meal plan to help improve your gut health. They'll most likely include fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics.

Registered dietitians also factor in specific digestive problems that clients may have (e.g., IBS or GERD). They provide insights into what triggers these conditions and recommendations to avoid them.

Dietitians may even provide personalized advice regarding physical activities, such as exercises and sports, that you can enjoy, based on your overall health status and preferences.

How Much Exercise Should You Do to Improve Gut Health?

Ideally, you should get at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five days a week, for a total of 150 minutes of weekly physical activity. If you're physically capable, you can also opt for 75 minutes of weekly vigorous-intensity activity.

If you can't hit either goal, don't give up. Remember that any amount of activity is beneficial not only to your gut health but to your overall health.

Improve Your Digestive Health With These Tactics

Focusing on fiber-rich whole foods, drinking plenty of fluids, and being physically active can all help improve your digestive health. Mindful eating and avoiding UPFs can also benefit your gut. If you need tailored advice, don't forget that you can see a dietitian for support.

