Essential tremor is a disorder that results in shaking of your hands, head, or even voice. Most of the time, people believe that such shaking happens because of aging, but it is not true. You will get the right assistance once you learn about your condition.

Based on the findings of the Pew Research Center, 3 out of 10 individuals believe that they have control over their aging process. This number reaches 40% among people aged 65 and above. Control over the aging process comes from the realization that not all changes are associated with "aging."

There are effective treatments available that can make you perform everyday activities without discomfort.

At What Age Do Essential Tremors Usually Start?

Essential tremor typically occurs in two different age groups. It could occur during teenage years (10 to 19 years of age) or later in life (aged between 40 and 60).

Nonetheless, essential tremor could begin developing at any age. The early-onset type is usually an inherited disorder.

What Causes Essential Tremors?

The exact cause of essential tremor is not known. It has been found through research that there is mild degeneration in the cerebellum in people suffering from essential tremor. This is the section in the brain responsible for controlling coordination in movement.

Essential tremor can be hereditary in about 50 to 70% of people (familial tremor). The familial form tends to develop early in life.

Why Essential Tremor Is Often Confused With Ageing

Some elderly people experience a slight trembling of their hands. Most of them assume it is due to aging or stress. However, essential tremor is a distinct condition that requires a separate diagnosis.

Difference Between Essential Tremor and Usual Aging Shakes

Essential tremor occurs when an activity is performed, such as pouring a beverage or writing. Usual aging shakes tend to be milder and occur when one is at rest.

Essential tremor tends to be hereditary and progressive. It may also affect the voice or the head.

Warning Signs That It Is Something Beyond "Just Aging"

There are certain symptoms that point to essential tremors rather than simply aging. These signs are:

Your hands begin to shake when you try to hold a cup of coffee

It is becoming more difficult to write or eat because of the tremor

You notice that the shaking subsides when you consume alcohol

It worsens when you get exhausted or frustrated

Those who know the difference can be grateful that there are things they can do to better their lives.

Costs of Not Paying Attention to the Symptoms Because They Are "Aging"

It is dangerous to dismiss essential tremors simply as an "aging sign." Ignoring these symptoms may make your health problems even worse. There may come a time when they affect your ability to perform normal tasks.

Eventually, they might result in social isolation and depression. Don't let it happen. It is never too late to introduce changes to your routine and start living a more comfortable life.

Diagnosis of Essential Tremors Is Key to Getting Treatment

Finding out what kind of problem you are facing is the first step. A specialist in movement disorders will recognize the difference between essential tremors and others.

When It's Time to Visit Your Healthcare Provider

With the proper action tremor diagnosis, you can get the help you need. The following are the indicators that it is time to visit a doctor:

Shaking interferes with eating, writing, and dressing up.

Shaking affects your head and voice.

There have been cases of the same shaking in your family.

It feels dangerous to do everyday activities due to your tremors.

Discussing the mentioned signs with your doctor can make your days brighter. Most of the patients find out that essential tremor treatment helps, and they get their life back.

Treatment Methods that Can Help Reduce the Tremor Symptoms

There are many ways to treat the tremor problem. They differ from the medications and changes in lifestyle to the more complicated treatments.

In case your symptoms continue even after taking medicine, you should try getting an assessment done at the Denver DBS Center. This will help to understand whether special treatment methods, including DBS for tremor, are good for you. Deep brain stimulation offers hope in cases where no other treatments work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Essential Tremor Cause Changes in Personality?

Absolutely! The majority of patients with essential tremors experience shyness in social situations. It's where they should be excited, such as when meeting one's own grandchild. As a result, their self-confidence suffers.

What is the Impact of Essential Tremor on Family Ties?

Children and adult members of the family get anxious about tremors while eating meals or playing together. In this case, the condition could unite families. It is because they will collaborate in search of various solutions to the problem.

Can Creative Endeavors Help Manage Essential Tremor?

Some talented painters and singers believe that deep focus on the creative process helps to overcome tremors for a while. Focused attention in one's brain works better than any treatment in reducing them.

Do Weather and Season Play Any Role in Essential Tremor?

There may be an increase in tremors when the weather is cold. Warm weather can help reduce the symptoms to some extent. This knowledge about the impact of weather on symptoms helps you plan ahead.

Can Essential Tremor Be the Beginning of Something New?

Some people gain more concentration and patience while coping with the disease. It is an opportunity for growth and gaining inner peace.

How Important Is Community for Managing Essential Tremor?

Connecting with people who get you generates a deep sense of community. Getting together in a group opens up new perspectives that one individual can never see alone.

Gain Power Over Your Life With Medical Information on Essential Tremor

Essential tremor shouldn't rule your life. Armed with the necessary information, most people find it easy to manage their condition. It is your right to lead your life without any unnecessary stress.

Keep yourself updated on the new ways to cope with movement disorders, among other conditions that may threaten your health.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.