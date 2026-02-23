From painless but swollen lymph nodes to fever, unexplained weight loss, and persistent fatigue, these are all symptoms of lymphoma. While it's a type of cancer, it now has many treatment options that go beyond traditional chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Modern cancer treatment advances and research have paved the way for more innovative lymphoma treatment, with targeted therapies being among the latest options.

Given these advancements, recognizing lymphoma symptoms has become more crucial than ever, since the earlier it gets treated, the more positive the prognosis. It's also relatively common, particularly the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) type.

According to a study published in PubMed Central in 2025, NHL was the seventh most common cancer in the U.S. in 2020, accounting for 4.3% of all cancer diagnoses. It also noted a 168% increase in incidence rate from 1975 to 2017.

Is Lymphoma Serious?

Yes, it's a serious illness, as it's a type of cancer. It can even be fatal, particularly if left untreated.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that in 2026, around 79,320 individuals (both adults and children) will receive a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. Of this figure, 35,550 will be females, and 43,770 will be males. The ACS also notes that about 19,970 patients will succumb to the illness.

What Is the Life Expectancy of a Person With Lymphoma?

Thanks to advancements in treatment options and improvements in patient care strategies, the number of people who survive lymphoma has been increasing each year. The survival rate, however, varies depending on the type.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, the overall 5-year survival rate of individuals with non-Hodgkin lymphoma is 73%, while it's 88% in patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). People diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have a 5-year survival rate of almost 87%.

What Are the Symptoms of Lymphoma?

Although there are many specific types of lymphoma, they typically fall under one of two primary categories: non-Hodgkin lymphoma or Hodgkin lymphoma. Because all types are cancers of the immune system, they share similar core symptoms, including:

Painless but swollen lymph nodes, usually in the armpit, neck, or groin

Fatigue

Alcohol-induced pain

Pruritic (itchy skin)

Chills

Fever

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

The last three symptoms are what health experts refer to as "B symptoms." The National Cancer Institute also explains that weight loss associated with lymphoma involves losing over 10% of a patient's typical body weight in the last six months before their diagnosis.

Equally crucial to know is that lymphoma symptoms may vary based on the specific type, location, and how fast the cancer is growing. A lymphoma that begins in the chest, for instance, may induce coughing. One that starts in the abdomen can cause stomach pain or a feeling of fullness or bloatedness.

What Are the Latest Lymphoma Treatment Options?

Doctors still use chemotherapy and radiation therapy as both early and advanced cancer treatment options for lymphomas. Indeed, chemotherapy remains the foundational and primary treatment modality for this type of cancer.

Lymphoma specialists may use either chemo or radiation alone, both, or with the latest advancements in lymphoma treatment, including one or more types of the following therapies.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a type of targeted therapy.

Targeted therapy refers to a precise treatment that uses drugs with the ability to recognize and attack specific genetic mutations, molecules, or proteins responsible for cancerous growths. Its selective ability to target cancer cells helps it minimize damage to healthy tissues and reduce potential side effects.

With monoclonal antibody therapy, the drug used contains lab-made molecules known as "monoclonal antibodies." Like natural antibodies, these human-made compounds identify and attack harmful substances (i.e., cancer cells) by binding to their surfaces.

Anti-CD19 Car T-Cell Therapy

Anti-CD19 CAR T-Cell therapy is a form of personalized immunotherapy.

CD19 refers to a type of protein found on lymphoma and leukemia cells, while the acronym "CAR" stands for chimeric antigen receptor. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that the body naturally produces and whose primary functions are to:

Defend against infections

Manage immune responses

Destroy cancer cells

Anti-CD19 CAR T-Cell therapy involves taking the patient's own T-cells and then reprogramming them in a laboratory. The modification aims to make the immune cells have the ability to recognize CD19 and destroy the cancer.

Biologic Therapy

Biologic therapy involves using natural or lab-made substances to restore, boost, or direct the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer. Interferons (IFNs) are a prime example; they affect cancer cell division, slowing down the growth of tumors.

Are There Alternative Cancer Therapies?

Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) treatment options are available, but it's vital to note that they won't cure cancer; they may only provide relief from the side effects of lymphoma treatment.

Meditation, for instance, may help ease anxiety and stress, while yoga and tai chi may aid in fatigue reduction. Some people may also find acupuncture helpful for pain, vomiting, and nausea.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Lymphoma Go Away on Its Own?

Some types of lymphoma may go away without treatment, but it depends on the specific type of cancer.

An example is follicular lymphoma, particularly if it doesn't cause health problems beyond lymph node inflammation. It's often indolent, meaning it grows slowly. It responds better to treatment, however, whereas it can be harder to cure once it has grown considerably.

Low-grade lymphoma is another. It's extremely slow-growing, with patients living many years without symptoms. Some may never even need treatment.

How Can You Reduce Your Risks of Developing Lymphoma?

There's no 100% surefire way to prevent lymphoma, but doing your best to maintain a healthy immune system is one step to reduce your risk.

Start by focusing on a healthy, balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity. Doing so can help your immune system fight infections better.

Avoid smoking, too. As the U.S. CDC points out, cigarette smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, 69 of which can cause cancer. Others can reduce the body's ability to fight infections and cancer.

Don't Delay Getting Lymphoma Treatment

With advances in lymphoma treatment, beating this cancer of the lymphatic system has become more successful. However, it's still crucial to undergo treatment as soon as possible, as lymphoma, like many other types of cancer, is most "curable" at its earliest stages.

