The U.S. real estate market, although highly competitive, remains profitable to savvy investors who focus on the ever-increasing rental demand. They're shifting from fix-and-sell strategies to fix-hold-and-rent tactics, building to rent, and investing in value-adding renovations.

Rentals remain in high demand as today's real estate trends show that homeownership is becoming harder to reach for many Americans.

As reported by the Scotsman Guide, almost two in three surveyed U.S. respondents (62%) said they believe purchasing a home in 2026 is "unrealistic." It's a significant increase from last year's rate, which was only 49%.

If you're thinking about investing in properties yourself, familiarizing yourself with current real estate insights, property investment tips, and how today's investors are profiting can help you get a good start in a booming but highly competitive market.

How Is the U.S. Real Estate Market?

Although the U.S. real estate market didn't crash in 2025, it did little to incentivize first-time home buyers.

Indeed, a housing market analysis from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found significantly fewer first-time buyers in 2025, accounting for only 21% of the market. Before 2008, they accounted for 40% of home sales.

Meanwhile, the number of American renters increased in 2025. As CRE Daily pointed out, the nation's housing affordability (or lack of it) has pushed more Americans to rent in 2025.

Experts are forecasting better real estate market dynamics in 2026, though. Although home prices remain high, signs indicate that it will become a more balanced market this year.

A CNBC report, for instance, found that 77% of real estate agents expect sales conditions to be better in 2026 than last year.

What Are the Benefits of Investing in Real Estate?

Investing in real estate lets you generate passive income, primarily through rentals. With smart property choices, you can earn a consistent, relatively stable, and predictable income stream (e.g., long-term rental or lease payments paid monthly).

Choosing the right property involves assessing valuable markets, such as areas offering high appreciation rates and limited construction.

Memphis, TN, is one example. It has an average annual appreciation rate of 8% over the last five years, according to Memphis Investment Properties.

Another significant benefit of real estate investing is that properties can serve as an inflation hedge. In many cases, rental income and real estate values rise during periods of inflation.

Investing in real estate also allows you to diversify your investments. It's a lower-correlation asset than bonds and stocks, which can help reduce your overall portfolio risk.

How Are Investors Profiting in America's Competitive Real Estate Market?

Investing in the real estate market requires a massive amount of capital, with $100,000 as the typical starting point (to be able buy and renovate a fixer-upper), as noted by Investopedia.

With so much money on the line, how do investors profit at all?

Shifting From Fixing and Selling to Fixing and Renting

The traditional way to profit from a fixer-upper is to buy low and sell high. However, as home buying and ownership are becoming less attractive or realistic to many Americans, investors are increasingly turning to fix-to-rent projects.

Instead of selling renovated fixer-uppers, investors are turning them into long-term rentals.

There's a big market for long-term leases, with the average American renter household staying for at least four years, according to Study Finds. Nearly three in ten renters (28%) even stay in the same unit for at least seven years.

Investing in Build-to-Rent

Build-to-rent (BTR) properties are purpose-built residential properties for renters. They often make up entire BTR communities, offering various types of housing, including:

Single-family rentals

Multi-family units

Condominium buildings

Duplexes

More investors are turning to BTRs for profit because renter demand continues to be high, an issue driven by housing affordability concerns.

Compared to scattered-site rentals (properties that are in different locations), BTRs offer lower operational and management costs. Since they are new constructions, they require less maintenance than their aging counterparts.

Focusing on Value-Adding Renovations

Savvy investors who already have real estate properties continue to profit despite the intense competition by satisfying the ever-evolving needs and preferences of renters.

A perfect example is investing in value-adding pet-welcoming renovations. Pet-friendliness is now a major consideration, considering the increasing number of pet-owning renter households.

Examples include pet wash stations and durable, scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean flooring (e.g., luxury vinyl plank or LVP, tile, and laminate).

Green or sustainable features, such as modern energy-efficient appliances and fixtures, also attract more potential renters. Examples include Energy Star-labeled products (from HVAC systems to ranges and ovens), low-flow plumbing fixtures, and LED lighting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Buying the Only Way to Invest in Real Estate?

No. You can also get started in real estate investing by buying commercial real estate portfolio shares from companies known as real estate investment trusts (REITs).

REITs are organizations that own, finance, or operate income-producing real estate from various sectors. They rent out residential (apartment homes), commercial (office buildings, malls), and even industrial (warehouses) properties.

You can buy one or more shares from an REIT, allowing you to earn dividends from rental income. You won't own the property itself, but this also means you won't have to worry about property management.

How Does Real Estate Differ From Stocks and Bonds?

One reason real estate makes for a more diverse portfolio is that it differs from traditional assets like bonds and stocks, given its tangible nature and lower volatility. Stock or bond values can go up or down, whereas real estate often appreciates over time, making it less volatile.

Real estate may not be a liquid asset (meaning you can't quickly turn it into cash) like bonds or stocks, but because it's valuable and tangible, you can use it as physical collateral.

Consider Investing in the U.S. Real Estate Market

From fixing and renting out fixer-uppers to investing in BTR properties and focusing on value-adding renovations, these are some of the primary tactics investors are using to profit in the competitive real estate market in the U.S.

If you're a new or budding investor yourself, consider implementing these strategies, too. They can help you get a leg up in this booming industry.

