From doing your best to get adequate, high-quality sleep to focusing on a well-balanced diet, these are habits and practices that can help you achieve better mental wellness. Equally crucial is engaging in regular physical activity and recognizing when you need professional mental wellness services.

With these strategies, you can improve resiliency and lower the risk of developing chronic physical and emotional health problems.

As the U.S. CDC reports, three in four U.S. adults have at least one chronic health condition, while over half have at least two. Many have what medical experts call "co-occurring" physical and mental health problems (also called comorbidities).

If you adopt healthy habits and practices to nourish both your mind and body, you can avoid becoming part of the statistics.

What Is Mental Wellness?

Mental wellness is the active process of making daily conscious choices and efforts to achieve and foster one's "wellness of mind." It aims to promote emotional, mental, and social well-being, helping individuals:

Better manage the stresses of daily life

Become more resilient and easier to adapt to change

Have flourishing positive relationships

By achieving better mental well-being, you can also take better control of your overall health and wellness. Remember: Mental health has a deep connection with physical and cognitive health. Without good mental health, you could be at risk of chronic diseases and cognitive decline.

What Are Common Mental Health Issues?

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) says that every year, over one in five American adults experiences mental illness (as of 2024). The organization also notes that the most common mental health issues are:

Anxiety disorders: Prevalence rate of 19.1%

Prevalence rate of 19.1% Major depressive disorder (MDD): Prevalence rate of 15.5%

Prevalence rate of 15.5% Co-occurring substance use disorder (SUD) and mental illness: Prevalence rate of 8.1%

Prevalence rate of 8.1% Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD): Prevalence rate of 4.1%

Prevalence rate of 4.1% Bipolar disorder: Prevalence rate of 2.8%

What Habits and Practices Can Help You Have Better Mental Wellness?

Many strategies for achieving better mental wellness exist, and what's even better is that they can also benefit your physical health and cognitive functions.

As early as today, adopt the following healthy habits and practices. They can help you better manage your emotions and thoughts, keep your body fit, and your gray matter going.

Aiming for at Least Seven Hours of High-Quality Sleep

The amount and quality of sleep you get each day (or night) directly impacts your physical, cognitive, and mental wellness because it's during this restorative process that the brain and body carry out many essential jobs, including:

Memory consolidation

Emotion processing and management

Toxic waste removal (via the glymphatic system)

Tissue repair

Hormonal, cardiovascular, and immune system regulation

With so much work to do, it makes sense that your brain and body need enough "sleep," which for most adults (18 to 64 years old), should be around seven to nine hours, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Older adults (65+) may need a little less: around seven to eight hours per night.

Focusing on a Healthy, Well-Balanced Diet

Eating healthy has positive impacts on mental wellness because nutrient-dense foods (e.g., fruits, vegetables, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids) help with mood regulation. They can also influence the brain's structure and function.

By focusing on a well-balanced diet, you're more likely to reduce your risk of developing mental illnesses like anxiety and depression. Some types of nutrients, like vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids, may even help with stress and inflammation.

Engaging in Regular Exercise and Socialization

Regular physical activity is key to better mental wellness because it acts as a powerful and natural stress reliever. Indeed, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America says exercise supports mental well-being by:

Boosting mood

Improving energy and focus

Reducing tension and anxiety

Enhancing sleep

Whether it's walking, running, jogging, cycling, swimming, or dancing, these are all excellent ways to move your body, keep your brain active, and stabilize your emotions. They also help you stay social, which is vital to mental wellness, too, as you can exercise with buddies or meet new people.

Recognizing When Professional Help Is Necessary

By recognizing when and accepting you need professional help, whether it's outpatient care or residential treatment, you can take a proactive step to mental wellness.

Acceptance can transform your self-awareness into actionable recovery. It can help bridge the gap between your distress and long-term mental health stability.

Asking for help is not an indication of weakness, either. On the contrary, it's a sign of courage because it takes strength to accept that, as a human, you can be vulnerable and that you cannot (nor should you) carry the weight and burden alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Signs of Poor Mental Wellness?

Drastic changes in appetite or sleep, intense mood shifts, and social withdrawal are signs of possible mental illness. Social withdrawal and persistent low energy can also signal a problem, and so can physical pain without a clear cause and reduced cognitive function.

Another sign to be on the lookout for is losing interest in activities or hobbies once enjoyed. People with mental illness may also struggle to cope with daily life (e.g., they have trouble managing household chores or maintaining personal hygiene).

What Are the Consequences of Unmanaged or Untreated Mental Health Issues?

Untreated mental health and wellness issues can result in severe, long-term consequences, including worsening psychological distress and physical illnesses. It can also lead to broken relationships, job loss, homelessness, and even substance abuse.

People with unmanaged mental health conditions also have a higher risk of self-harm and suicidality, as noted by the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE.org).

Their emotional pain and feelings of hopelessness and despair may contribute to their thinking about death. They may perceive suicide as a way to escape or ease their suffering.

Enjoy Better Mental Wellness With These Habits and Practices

Getting at least seven hours of good-quality sleep, engaging in regular exercise, socializing, and recognizing when you need professional help and guidance are all crucial to achieving and fostering mental wellness.

Adopt these practices and habits, and you can be one step closer to taking better control of your overall health and well-being.

