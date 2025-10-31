As a business owner, one of the biggest nightmares that you could ever face in the modern tech age has to be an IT disaster of some sort, which is why having a plan for disaster recovery for IT systems is so important.

There are hundreds of cyber incidents in the news. One example that you should be aware of is the faulty software update that the cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike experienced in July 2024.

The problem led to 8.5 million computers running Windows to crash into the blue screen of death and then go into a repeating boot loop, according to CIO.com. The disruption caused a loss of at least $5 billion, if not more.

It's truly an IT disaster of astronomical proportions, but even minor system failures can be a hit to a company and its resources. It's for this reason that you need to have a plan for disaster recovery for IT systems, no matter how big or small your business is.

What Is A Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) in Information Technology?

If there's a natural disaster, a cyberattack, or if there's been some other threat to your IT systems, then you need to have a plan in place that will ensure your company can bounce back from such an assault. This will include procedures and tools that help you recover data, critical IT systems, and operations after such a disaster.

In 2024, there were 600 million cybersecurity attacks every single day, according to ExplodingTopics.com. It boggles the mind to think about this; sometimes, it's even hard to comprehend how you could manage to keep your data safe and secure, with so many bad actors at play, trying to get past your security systems.

It's crucial that you plan for disaster. Pretending like it's someone else's problem isn't the way to go about it. Do not assume that it will never happen to you.

No matter how much time, effort, or resources you have put into protecting your data and IT systems, it's still vulnerable to attack from hundreds of viruses, ransomware, phishing, and other such dangers.

What Should a Disaster Recovery Plan Include?

The best way with IT systems is to plan for the worst. Make sure you have a plan in case the worst cybersecurity attack hits your system.

Some of the things you need to think about are as follows:

Start With Risk Assessment

What are the potential IT systems that could be hit in a cybersecurity attack, and what will be the impact of each of these systems going down for an hour, a few days, or even months on your business's bottom line? These are hard questions to ask, but necessary.

Backup, Backup, Backup

Human error is the biggest danger in IT for businesses of all kinds. Of course, you will want to train your employees to back up all their data without fail every single day. Also, have fail-safe mechanisms in place that back up all your data automatically every single day, or maybe even every single hour, depending on the amount of data your business produces.

How Will You Recover Systems?

If a cyberattack happens, you should have a recovery plan in place. This is particularly for critical systems, so you aren't just waiting for days for the system to come back online, while you lose millions in sales and lose customer faith or trust in your business.

Regularly Test The Plan

Just like a business would have regular fire drills to ensure its employees stay safe in a disaster, it's crucial to do the same with your IT resilience strategies.

Test your disaster recovery plan to ensure that your employees know what they are doing and that the plan runs effectively, without issues. If there are issues, fix them now, rather than waiting until disaster strikes.

Redundant Infrastructure and Inventory

Have backups not only for your data but also for all of your infrastructure, particularly for your networks. Also, have a list of all your hardware, software, and other infrastructure, so you know what your critical assets are.

This way, if something fails, you will have a backup for it and know exactly where it sits. Make sure several people on your IT team are aware of all these backups and redundancies, so if one person leaves or is on vacation, you can still manage your plan.

If all of this seems like too much for your company to handle on its own, it's time to bring in a managed IT services firm to set up data recovery solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Human Error Mean in DRP?

The weakest link in any cybersecurity system is your workforce, that is, your employees. A lot of people use weak passwords, click on spam links without thinking twice about it, share important documents on unsecured networks, and more.

It's important to train your employees frequently on the correct protocol and procedures regarding system security and ensure they are following them. If you wish to protect your company from an IT disaster, start with your employees. You could save yourself a lot of money.

Is It Possible to Prevent Cyberattacks Completely?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Cyberattackers are becoming smarter and smarter every single day, and there are hundreds of cyberattacks happening every second.

The best thing to do in such a situation is to ensure you set up the best cybersecurity systems and then have a disaster recovery and business continuity plan in place, so you are protected on both ends. You can't have a weak security system, but you need to realize that your cybersecurity might be compromised at some point, and you will be fine, because you have a plan in place.

Disaster Recovery for IT Systems: Don't Be Without One

It's easy to bury your head in the sand when it comes to cyberattacks and pretend like everything will be fine. Don't do that.

Having a proper disaster recovery for IT systems in place, you will sleep better at night knowing your business is protected and will bounce back in case something happens.

