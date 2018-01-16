ORZ001-002-WAZ021-180000-
/O.NEW.KPQR.CF.W.0001.180118T0800Z-180119T0800Z/
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast-
219 PM PST Tue Jan 16 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Coastal
Flood Warning, which is in effect from midnight Wednesday night
to midnight PST Thursday night.
* SEAS...27 to 32 feet
* TIDES...High tide is forecast to be 8.5-9.5 feet between 12-2 AM
Thursday and 9.5-10.5 feet between 12-2 PM Thursday. The highest
tidal values will be found north.
* RIVER FLOWS...Remaining well below flood flow, which may reduce
flooding impacts compared to past coastal flood events.
* COASTAL FLOODING IMPACTS...Higher than normal tides and large
seas will likely result in beach erosion and some flooding of
low lying locations along the coast including areas around
Willapa Bay, Seaside, Nehalem, Tillamook and Florence,
particularly during the high tide midday Thursday.
* HIGH SURF IMPACTS...Sneaker waves will occasionally run much
farther up beaches and onto jetties, which can easily catch
unsuspecting beachgoers off-guard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or
imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert
for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and
property.
&&
$$
