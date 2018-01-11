Winter Storm Warning
Last Updated: 04:14 AM. Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 PST
Until 10:00 AM. Thursday, Jan 11, 2018
WAZ568-112015- /O.CON.KSEW.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180112T0600Z/ Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including Stevens Pass 413 AM PST Thu Jan 11 2018 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are expected. * WHERE...Cascade mountains around pass level and above. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. $$
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}