Seahawks veterans gather for mandatory minicamp at VMAC

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said he is primed and ready for the first game of the season – just six months after breaking his tibia.

He is just one of several players with injuries last season.

KIRO 7 was there to show you how the team is looking after postseason surgeries.

All the veterans, including Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, were on hand for Day One of mandatory minicamp.

After leading the team in sacks with a career-high 11.5 last season, Avril is recovering from sports hernia surgery.

“He’s fine,” Pete Carroll, Seahawks head coach, said. “He’s back and ready to go.”

One of the players returning from injury is Thomas, who thought about retiring after suffering a fractured tibia last season.

“It was a little bit of everything [that made me want to return],” Thomas said. “I just felt like it wasn’t time [for me to retire]. I saw Eric Berry get that huge [six-year, $78 million] deal. You know, there is never enough of that. So there were just a lot of things that made me come back.”

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor had surgery after the season to clean up bone spurs in both ankles.

“I had bone spurs in my ankles, and they were kind of tearing my leg up every time my dorsiflexed,” Chancellor said. “But they’re clean now and I feel good.”

And after having a full offseason, tight end Jimmy Graham looks primed for an even bigger 2017.

Seattle wraps up its mandatory minicamp Thursday.

