Seahawks QB Russell Wilson addresses relationship with Richard Sherman

by: David Solano Updated: Jun 2, 2017 - 5:06 PM

The Seahawks kicked off day one of their Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, on Tuesday.

And Friday was the media’s first chance to speak with players.

One of the people KIRO 7 was hoping to interview is Richard Sherman, but the cornerback was not available.

After everything Seahawks fans heard about Sherman during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson addressed his relationship with the cornerback.

"I think Richard Sherman is one of the best teammates I could ever ask for,” said Wilson. “I think that he's a great teammate. I think he’s going to be a Hall of Fame cornerback as well. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Safety Earl Thomas, who made it to the first day of OTAs, has been one of the biggest stories this week.

Thomas suffered a season-ending fractured tibia in his left leg on Dec. 4 against Carolina and thought about retiring.

But he changed his mind.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thomas will be ready to go for training camp.

“Probably the guy that jumped out the most of all guys to me is Earl,” said Carroll. “When he came in to work on Tuesday, he was able to get a lot of reps. He was working at top speed, and he was really fired up about it because he wasn’t quite sure himself how far he could go.”

The Seahawks will honor Cortez Kennedy with a "96" decal on their helmets this season.

