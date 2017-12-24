Vikings shut out Packers 16-0, keep eye on 1st-round bye
Ravens beat Colts 23-16 to edge closer to playoff berth
Nuggets stop Warriors' 11-game winning streak, 96-81
2-point gamble, late TD help Army beat San Diego State 42-35
Flowers-to-McCants propels No. 23 USF past Texas Tech 38-34
Holiday, Wilkes, lead UCLA to upset of No. 7 Kentucky, 83-75
New Mexico State knocks off No. 6 Miami 63-54 in Hawaii
Steelers cut sack leader, 5-time Pro Bowler James Harrison
Auston Matthews returns, helps Maple Leafs beat Rangers 3-2
