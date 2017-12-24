  • AP Top Sports News at 2:47 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Vikings shut out Packers 16-0, keep eye on 1st-round bye

    Ravens beat Colts 23-16 to edge closer to playoff berth

    Nuggets stop Warriors' 11-game winning streak, 96-81

    2-point gamble, late TD help Army beat San Diego State 42-35

    Flowers-to-McCants propels No. 23 USF past Texas Tech 38-34

    Holiday, Wilkes, lead UCLA to upset of No. 7 Kentucky, 83-75

    New Mexico State knocks off No. 6 Miami 63-54 in Hawaii

    Steelers cut sack leader, 5-time Pro Bowler James Harrison

    Auston Matthews returns, helps Maple Leafs beat Rangers 3-2

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories