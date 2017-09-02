Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell applied at Dairy Queen before ending holdout
by: Bob D Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk Updated:
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wasn’t taking any chances during his contract dispute.
The 25-year-old ended his holdout and reported to camp on Friday, but he was apparently willing to find another job if he could not hammer out an agreement with the team.
The running back joked as he filled out an application for a position at Dairy Queen, according to Bleacher Report.
"I'm jobless right now," Bell said in a video that was tweeted Thursday. "I've got to get a job."
@L_Bell26 applied full time for @DairyQueen today. pic.twitter.com/AERccAnP7F— Mad Rich (@MaddRichJr) September 1, 2017
Bell, who averaged 157 yards from scrimmage per game last season, stayed out of camp during August while he was not under contract.The Steelers failed to sign Bell to a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players, ESPN reported.
Bell explained his actions via Twitter:
aye, I just gotta keep my options open https://t.co/I7n6BSlGvr— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 1, 2017
But Bell had his sights set on returning to the Steelers’ camp on Sept. 1 and said as much on Twitter:
9-1-17 😉 https://t.co/8Sj7MvzD79— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 23, 2017
There was no word, however, as to whether Bell received a call from Dairy Queen for an interview.
