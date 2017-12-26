Las Vegas car clubs host cookout for homeless

LAS VEGAS - Members of car clubs in Nevada sponsored a Christmas cookout for the homeless in Las Vegas, KSNV reported Monday.
The event, called Save Our Christmas, took place in a lot on Las Vegas Boulevard. Members of several car club barbecued food and handed it out, along with food, blankets, clothes and toys to people living on the streets and in area shelters, KSNV reported.
SAVE OUR CHRISTMAS: Las Vegas Car Clubs come together to donate a Christmas meal to the homeless near Las Vegas Blvd. and Owens. Music,BBQ, blankets, food to take with them @News3LV pic.twitter.com/V1zkMe5qTy— Faith Jessie (@FaithNews3LV) December 25, 2017
“We're just a bunch of car club people that wanted to do something good for the community. This time of year, we all don't have a lot of money out of pocket, most of us live paycheck by paycheck but you look at these people out here and most of them live plate by plate,” Jeremiah Becker, Vegas Style Car Show president, told KSNV.
This cookout was funded from proceeds raised at the 17th annual Save Our Christmas car show, which was held at Texas Station casino and hotel in Las Vegas.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}