Homeowner puts ‘Grinch' who stole Christmas decor in the spotlight

A Texas homeowner didn’t let a thief ruin his Christmas spirit.
Ken Lamkin woke up on Christmas Eve to find his fog machine and inflatable reindeer were missing, San Antonio TV station KENS5 reported.
When checking his security video, he saw who stole his decorations.
“He was so slow and methodical, that’s what reminded us of the story of the Grinch,” Lamkin told KENS5.
Lamkin took his security video and looped it to “The Grinch.” His family also mounted large photos of the man in their front yard.
"It doesn't only show that we know who you are, but it is also to show that you can't take our Christmas," Lamkin said. "We are going to sit down here and hold hands, and we are going to sing and enjoy Christmas."
