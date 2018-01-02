  • Hollywood women launch #TimesUp campaign to end sexual harassment

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    Following in the line of #MeToo, Hollywood actresses have founded a new organization to fight inequality in the workplace – #TimesUp. 

    What Is "Me Too" On Social Media?

    "TIME’S UP is a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live," its website reads. 

    Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are behind the campaign, including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Meryl Streep. 

    One in three women ages 18 to 34 have been sexually harassed at work, and 71 percent of those women didn't report it, according to a 2015 survey by Cosmopolitan. 

     

    >> Read more trending news 

     

    The Time's Up website details and defines what sexual harassment is, and what to do if it happens to you. 

     

    Time's Up also has a legal defense fund to help provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have been sexually harassed, assault or abused in the workplace. So far, people have donated more than $13 million to the fund. 

     

     

    Along with helping victims, the campaign calls for more women in positions of leadership and power across industries

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories