Former 'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera announces she's pregnant

Former “Ugly Betty” actress America Ferrera rang in the new year with a big announcement: She is pregnant with her first child.
Ferrera made the announcement on her Instagram account on New Year's Eve, EOnline reported.
Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams posed with colorful 2018 glasses. She wrote, “We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”
America tied the knot with her longtime beau in June 2011, EOnline reported.
The couple met when they were studentss at the University of Southern California, EOnline reported.
