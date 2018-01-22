  • Complete list of winners at 24th annual SAG Awards

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A partial list of winners at Sunday's 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:

    MOVIES:

    Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

    Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

    Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

    Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

    Cast: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

    Stunt ensemble: "Wonder Woman"

    ___

    TELEVISION:

    Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

    Actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

    Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, "Shameless"

    Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

    Actor in a movie or miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

    Actress in a movie or miniseries: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

    Drama series cast: "This Is Us"

    Comedy series cast: "Veep"

    Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

    ___

    Life Achievement: Morgan Freeman

