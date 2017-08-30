https://mediaweb.kirotv.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Toggle Photo Panel
$siteCallLetter AtlantaPHOTOS: Chiefs vs. Seahawks in the preseason, Aug. 25 Close Gallery
PHOTOS: Chiefs vs. Seahawks in the preseason, Aug. 25
1 of 24Photograph by Elaine Thompson
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, left, looks to pass as Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Seattle Seahawks fullback Tre Madden (38) is greeted by teammates D.J. Alexander, left, Jimmy Graham (88) and Germain Ifedi after Madden scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, left, breaks a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, right, during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Seattle Seahawks fullback Tre Madden tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) closes in during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) leaps to pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks' Blair Walsh, right, kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs as Jon Ryan (9) holds during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, right, is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs' Sam Ficken, right, kicks a field goal as Dustin Colquitt (2) holds during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin (52) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. Ware left the field with an injury after the play. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, left, sits during the singing of the national anthem as center Justin Britt, right, stands next to him before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll takes the field with his players during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith takes a snap during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, left, sits during the singing of the national anthem as center Justin Britt, right, stands next to him before NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, on the bench at lower left, sits during national anthem as center Justin Britt stands next to him before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs players huddle on the field during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by John Froschauer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks players huddle during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks players huddle during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)