Palace comes from behind to beat Southampton 2-1

Palace moved up to 14th, two points above Southampton, which is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
The visitors were full of confidence after holding Premier League leader Manchester City to a goalless draw on Sunday, but it was Southampton that took the lead in the 17th minute as Long ended a run of 34 competitive games without a goal.
However, Palace leveled in the 69th when Christian Benteke nodded a chipped pass toward James McArthur, who volleyed in from close range.
Luka Milivojevic curled home the winner from 25 yards (meters), 10 minutes from time.
