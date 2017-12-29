'Obamacare' sign-up tally dips slightly to 8.7M
New York City fire kills 12, sends residents scrambling
Prosecutor needs longer on cop's killing of Australian woman
California law enforcement readies for new marijuana laws
Few options for Roy Moore as Alabama certifies Jones win
Judge blocks Arizona ethnic studies ban he found was racist
California pot shops roll out hoopla as sales set to start
As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable
