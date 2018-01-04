Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold
3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt
Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?
Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
APNewsBreak: New charges brought in Honolulu corruption case
Officials to draw name from bowl to decide election winner
Complaint against Kentucky speaker going to bipartisan panel
Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case
Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}