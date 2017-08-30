Seahawks prepare to make roster cuts after preseason finale

by: David Solano Updated: Aug 30, 2017 - 4:05 PM

RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks have some difficult decisions to make before roster cuts. And for the bubble players, the final preseason game against the Raiders in Oakland, California, is their last chance to shine.

NFL owners voted to approve a rule change regarding roster cuts. In previous years, the league used to have teams cut their rosters down from 90 to 75 players near the end of preseason, and then all the way to 53.

But now, there's just one cut down deadline day, which is Saturday.

And after the Seahawks tackle the Oakland Raiders, Seattle will have to cut its roster down from 90 to 53 players.

"It's tough to get to 53 people just in general,” said Russell Wilson. “You've got great defensive players, too, that you have to decide on. You've got great guys on offense, too. I'm excited though, because at the end of the day, no matter who makes the team or not, guys are going to get a chance somewhere."

"Every decision is taken with extreme care,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “It is the culmination of that process, you know, kind of getting to that day, when you finally make the decisions. Then, let the games begin again. You start all over again. Now there is a whole wire list of guys."

"You can't make it bigger than it already is because all of the other decisions that come after the game are out of your control anyway,” Kris Richard, the Seahawks' defensive coordinator, said. “So all you can do is go out there and be at your best, is really what it comes down to."

And here's what it comes down on Thursday night -- every play can be a make or break moment.

"The new rules change things, and gives you the opportunity to look it a little bit differently,” said Carroll. “I don't know how others are going to look at it. Again, it's our first chance to do this, but we got a thought in mind and we'll see how it works out."

