Seahawks add depth at quarterback, sign Austin Davis
Updated:
RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks' search for some depth at quarterback has led them to journeyman Austin Davis.
Seattle released Jake Heaps to make room on the roster for Davis, who was signed Monday after spending time with the Rams, Browns and Broncos.
Related Headlines
The 28-year-old Davis will be added to the backup competition with Trevone Boykin, last year's No. 2 behind starter Russell Wilson.
Why Michael Bennett thought the Seahawks were a perfect fit for QB Colin Kaepernick
Davis is in his sixth NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2012.
Davis has appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Rams and Browns, including 10 starts. He has gone 236-for-378 for 2,548 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He spent part of last season with Denver.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Seahawks add depth at quarterback, sign Austin Davis
-
LIVE: Seattle City Council to make final vote on taxing soda, other…
-
UPDATE: Police release sketch after assault near UW
-
Construction set to begin on passenger terminal at Everett's Paine Field
-
Mercer Island man believed to have died in glissading accident near Aasgard Pass
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}