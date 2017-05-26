Report: Colin Kaepernick ‘wants to be a Seahawk,' content with being a backup

by: Brent Stecker, 710 ESPN Seattle Updated: May 25, 2017 - 5:43 PM

With rumors rampant in recent weeks that Colin Kaepernick could end up being Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle, one potential hurdle was the possibility that the former 49ers starting quarterback wouldn’t be willing to take a lesser role with his onetime arch-rival. According to one report, that isn’t the case at all.

Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post tweeted Thursday that, according to a source, Kaepernick “wants to be a Seahawk” after a meeting with the team Wednesday, and playing behind Wilson would not be an issue for him.

Per source, Colin Kaepernick "wants to be a Seahawk" and informed team that he's content backing up Russell Wilson. Mtg went "very well." — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 25, 2017

That being said, neither side appears to be in a hurry to get a deal done.

Colin Kaepernick's meeting w/#Seahawks yesterday went "very well," lasted most of day, I'm told. Still, there is "no rush" on potential deal — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 25, 2017

Kaepernick and fellow quarterback Austin Davis both reportedly had visits scheduled with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Kaepernick split time last season as a starting and backup QB with San Francisco despite being just three years into an lucrative, incentive-laden six-year deal. But instead of making headlines with his play on the field, like in 2012 and 2013 when he led the 49ers to back-to-back NFC championship games, it was his silent protest to kneel during the National Anthem before each game that made news. That is also believed to play a factor into why he is still a free agent with training camp only two months away.

