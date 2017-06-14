Former Seahawks punter Rick Tuten dies at 52

File photo Rick Tunten (Credit: J.D. Cuban / Staff via Getty Images)

Former Seahawks punter Rick Tuten died in Costa Rica unexpectedly this week at the age of 52, according to multiple reports.

An 11-year NFL veteran, Tuten played for Seattle from 1991 to 1997, including a Pro Bowl season in 1994. He ranks second in Seahawks history in total punts, average yards per punt, total punting yards and punts inside the 20.

Tuten also played with the Rams, Bills and Eagles during his pro career.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

