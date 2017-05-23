Cortez Kennedy, Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, dead at 48

by: KIRO 7 News Staff Updated: May 23, 2017 - 10:35 AM

Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Cortez Kennedy, who was inducted in the team’s Ring of Honor in 2006, died Monday at age 48.

Kennedy died in Orlando, though the cause of death was not immediately known.

A product of Rivercrest High School in Wilson, Arkansas, Kennedy was inducted into the Northwest Mississippi Junior College Hall of Fame and was an All-American at Miami in 1989.

In 1990, Kennedy’s first season with the Seahawks as a defensive tackle, he was selected to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association and was on the first team All-NFL squad and a pro bowl selection the following year.

By 1992 he was a Pro Bowl starter, Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for NFL Player of the Year.

Kennedy, who played for the Seahawks through 2000, had 332 career tackles and played in 167 games for the Seahawks.

Kennedy was inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, and in 2007 Sports Illustrated said Kennedy was the best player to wear number 96.

