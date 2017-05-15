Agent: Seahawks' Eddie Lacy gets first $55K bonus for making weight

by: Brady Henderson, 710 ESPN Seattle Updated: May 15, 2017 - 4:47 PM

Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy just made $55,000 by making weight.

The one-year contract Seattle gave Lacy in free agency reportedly includes $385,000 in incentives tied to his weight, which was at times an issue during his first four seasons in Green Bay. According to ESPN’s Field Yates and others, Lacy can make $55,000 each time he achieves a specific weight target that drops incrementally as the season approaches.

The first of seven weigh-ins was Monday. Lacy’s agency tweeted that he checked in a 253 pounds, which is two pounds below the targeted weight for May.

“He looks awesome. He looks great,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said when he joined “Brock and Salk” on Monday. “He’s huge and he’s going to keep playing huge and he did a fantastic job. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s doing great.”

Carroll added: “His attitude about it has been great. He’s worked with the support system that we’ve put in place, and highly successful.”

Lacy was listed at 231 pounds coming out of college in 2013. He reportedly got above 250 pounds last season after a well-documented effort to slim down, which followed Packers coach Mike McCarthy publicly putting him on notice for being too heavy at the end of the previous season. According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lacy weighed 267 pounds during a free-agent visit earlier this offseason.

Carroll declined to discuss specifics of Lacy’s weight with “Brock and Salk.” He indicated when the Seahawks signed Lacy that his ideal playing weight would be in the 240-pound range. According to Yates, the targeted weights for the next six weigh-ins are 250 for June and August and 245 for September, October, November and December.

Lacy is still recovering from surgery to repair an ankle injury that cut his 2016 season short. Lacy has been taking part in Seattle’s offseason program but isn’t yet up to full speed.

“He’s run hard. Last week he ran real hard in the drills, not full speed but he ran really hard and worked out throughout all of the practice, so he’s getting all the reps,” Carroll said. “He’s going to be right with us. This will be another important week for him to get turns and all that. Then next week he and (offensive lineman Luke Joeckel) will have to back off some stuff but we’re orchestrating a formula here that I think we can keep these guys pretty much in the flow of things, which I think will be great.”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.