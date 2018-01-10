  • 8-year-old found safe after reported missing from Edmonds area

    UPDATE: Salem has been found safe, police said Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Thank you to everyone who helped share this information. 

    EARLIER STORY: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding an 8-year-old who walked away from school before noon Wednesday.

    Police are searching near Serene Lake Elementary School for Salem Plummer, who was reported missing around 11:40 a.m.

    Earlier Wednesday, police identified the missing child as Justin Plummer. Police issued a correction around 2 p.m., saying the missing child's name is Salem not Justin.

    Plummer is described as 4'6'' with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and grey tennis shoes with red soles. 

    Call 911 if you see him. 

     

     

