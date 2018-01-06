Austria: 2 German skiers killed in avalanche

The two men, ages 25 and 26, were buried by the avalanche on Friday near Kals in Tyrol province. Rescue crews reached the younger man a few hours later, but were unable to save him.
The Austria Press Agency reports that police said the second man's body was located Saturday under about a meter (more than 3 feet) of snow.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}